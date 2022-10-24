Fuel Price Hike: Imo Residents suffers untold hardship

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo state residents are currently passing through untold hardship caused by unannounced hike by more than 50 percent on the price of petroleum products in the state

The people woke up over the weekend to witness sudden upward review of the prices of these essential products

According to our correspondent in Owerri the state capital, a pump price of a litter of patrol now sales for N200 likewise other products which prices were increased by over 50 percent per litter

However, petroleum marketers in the state have not as at the time of filing this report, come up with any convincing explanation of the reason for the hike on the price of the products

Following this unhealthy development, commercial vehicle operators have astronomically increased transport fares by about 100 percent

This has also affected the prices of goods and services particularly from the hinter land in the state, prices of food items immediately jumped up beyond the reach of the common man

A business woman and a widow of five children, fondly called, Madam Rose, ” Mrs Rose merry Ejiofor” who sales in measures, rice, bens, gari and other food items have complained of the effect of the hardship

She called on the state government championed by Governor Hope Uzodimma to wade in to unfortunate situation and call to order petroleum products marketers in the state so as to reduce the sufferings of the people

Also reacting to the situation, a legal practitioner and politician in Owerri, Brr Jude Ogunedo of Liberty Chambers, noted that if the state government fails to do the needful now and checkmate this hardship as caused by the hike in the pump price of petroleum products, it might linger in to next year 2023

He further appealed to the conscience of Independent oil marketers to consider the poor masses by reviewing downwards their pump prices