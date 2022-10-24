NSE Nigerian Content Workshop on Combating Energy Challenges, Opportunities for Nigerian Engineers held in Lagos

L-r… Executive director (Networks) Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) Engr IfeOluwa Olusola Oyedele; Deputy President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Margret Oguntala, President ( NSE ) Engr Tasiu Sa’ad –Wudil; Commissioner Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Lagos State ,Olalere Odusote; Chairman (NSE) Nigerian Content Committee Engr. Nnoli Akpedeye.

L-r… Committee Member Engr Yetunde Aladeitan ; Commissioner Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Lagos State ,Olalere Odusote; Chairman (NSE) Nigerian Content Committee Engr, Nnoli Akpedeye; Vice Chairman APWEN Lagos Engr. Atinuke Owolabi .

L-r… Executive director business development Solewant Group , Segun Edun ; Managing Director / CEO. Cakasa (Nigeria) Company Limited. Engr. Phillip Balami Yaro and General manager Fallon Corporation ,Engr Chibu Ekeocha.

L-r … Dr Ama Ikuru (FNSE); Deputy President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Margret Oguntala, President ( NSE ) Engr Tasiu Sa’ad –Wudil and CEO Guconcia Nigeria Limited Engr Nkechinyere Isigwe.

L-r … Chairman (NSE) Nigerian Content Committee Engr, Nnoli Akpedeye; Lead Speakers , Head Mini- Grids, ENGIE Enegry Access Nigeria ,Mrs. Onyinye Anene- Nzelu ; Chairman of West Power & Gas Limited. Mr. George Etomi ( both with their award) Deputy President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Margret Oguntala and President (NSE) Engr Tasiu Sa’ad –Wudi.

L-r …Deputy President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Margret Oguntala,, President (NSE) Engr Tasiu Sa’ad –Wudi. key Note Speaker . Chairman Nigerian Gas Expansion Programme,,,Dr Mohammed Ibrahim; Managing Director of 4Power Consortium Limited, Engr . Matthew Edevbie,Engr Nkechinyere Isigwe ; Engr Idiat Amusu ; both former president of Association of Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) and Vice President Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Engr David Omonibeke , during the , (NSE) Nigerian Content Workshop on Combating Energy Challenges ;the Opportunities for Nigerian Engineers held at Radisson Blu \hotel \victoria island Lagos . 19/10/2022 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline