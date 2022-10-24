Champion Newspapers Limited
NSE Nigerian Content Workshop on Combating Energy Challenges, Opportunities for Nigerian Engineers held in Lagos

By Peter
L-r... Key Note Speaker . Chairman Nigerian Gas  Expansion Programme,,,Dr  Mohammed Ibrahim ; Vice President Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria  (COREN) Engr David Omonibeke; Chairman (NSE) Nigerian Content Committee Engr, Nnoli Akpedeye; Commissioner Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Lagos State ,Olalere Odusote; President  Nigerian Society of Engineers ( NSE )  Engr Tasiu Sa’ad –Wudil ; Deputy   President;( NSE)  Engr Margret Oguntala, during the , (NSE)  Nigerian Content Workshop  on Combating Energy Challenges ;the Opportunities for Nigerian Engineers held at Radisson Blu \hotel  \victoria island Lagos  19/10/2022... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI  .
L-r… Executive director   (Networks) Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC)  Engr  IfeOluwa Olusola Oyedele;  Deputy   President Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE)  Engr Margret Oguntala, President ( NSE )   Engr Tasiu Sa’ad –Wudil; Commissioner Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Lagos State ,Olalere Odusote; Chairman (NSE) Nigerian Content Committee Engr. Nnoli Akpedeye.

L-r… Committee Member  Engr Yetunde Aladeitan ; Commissioner Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Lagos State ,Olalere Odusote; Chairman (NSE) Nigerian Content Committee Engr, Nnoli Akpedeye; Vice Chairman APWEN Lagos  Engr. Atinuke Owolabi .

L-r… Executive director business development Solewant Group , Segun Edun ; Managing Director / CEO. Cakasa (Nigeria) Company Limited. Engr. Phillip Balami Yaro and  General manager Fallon Corporation ,Engr Chibu Ekeocha.

L-r … Dr Ama Ikuru (FNSE); Deputy   President Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE)  Engr Margret Oguntala, President ( NSE )  Engr Tasiu Sa’ad –Wudil and CEO Guconcia Nigeria Limited Engr Nkechinyere Isigwe.

L-r … Chairman (NSE) Nigerian Content Committee Engr, Nnoli Akpedeye; Lead Speakers , Head  Mini- Grids,  ENGIE  Enegry  Access  Nigeria  ,Mrs.  Onyinye Anene- Nzelu ;  Chairman of West Power & Gas Limited. Mr. George Etomi  ( both with their award) Deputy   President Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE)  Engr Margret Oguntala and  President (NSE) Engr Tasiu Sa’ad –Wudi.

L-r …Deputy   President Nigerian Society of Engineers  (NSE)  Engr Margret Oguntala,, President (NSE)     Engr Tasiu Sa’ad –Wudi.   key Note Speaker . Chairman Nigerian Gas  Expansion Programme,,,Dr  Mohammed Ibrahim;  Managing Director of 4Power Consortium Limited, Engr . Matthew Edevbie,Engr Nkechinyere Isigwe ; Engr Idiat Amusu ; both former president of  Association of Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) and Vice President Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria  (COREN) Engr David Omonibeke , during the , (NSE)  Nigerian Content Workshop  on Combating Energy Challenges ;the Opportunities for Nigerian Engineers held at Radisson Blu \hotel  \victoria island Lagos . 19/10/2022 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI  .

 

 

