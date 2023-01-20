Julius Berger Launches major Beams, counts down to project completion at Opebi-Ojota-Mende link Bridges, Roads

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc yesterday took a major step towards the early completion of the ongoing Opebi-Ojota-Mende link bridges and roads when it launched the first few beams on the bridges to signify the completion of critical aspects of the project. This was just as officials of the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure congratulated the company for the pace and quality of work being done at the project site.

According to the Project Manager, Engr Dmytriy Denysenko, with the launching of the beams on the unveiled pillars, the project is now headed for completion as scheduled. “After the piling we did earlier in July 2022, this is the next and most important stage of the project.“ Continuing the Project Manager said, “…it is one of the major stage of the project. When the beams are placed, we proceed with the decks, and slabs casting. After that, just a little more work will be required to complete the work planned for May this year.

In all, he said no fewer than 228 pre-stressed beams will be launched on the bridge to move the project forward.

Assistant Director in the Ministry of Works, Engr. Soyombo Adesanya in his comments congratulated Julius Berger ‘‘for the progress and good quality of works done so far,“ adding that the government plans to visit the project site more often in the coming weeks to follow up on the progress being made.

Last January 26, 2022, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu flagged off the Ojota-Opebi link bridges and approach roads tasking Julius Berger to complete the project earlier than the scheduled time.

Apart from Engr Denysenko, Engr. Frank Rutten and Engr Rasheedat Anifowoshe were on the Julius Berger team at the event.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our Social Media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and Across the Globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline