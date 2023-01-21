Peter Igho, Senator laud Glo Festival of Joy promo

Senator Amos Bulus Kilawangs and former Director General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mr. Peter Igho, have commended Globacom for displaying a high level of integrity and transparency in its ongoing customer-reward promo, Festival of Joy.

The lawmaker, who was Special Guest at the presentation of a three-bedroom house to Ridwan Ajamu Bello, a 28-year-old Mathematics graduate of Ekiti State University, in Abuja on Friday noted, “There are so many companies in Nigeria, but Glo has shown it is second to none in CSR. What I feel inside of me is beyond what I can express”

On his part, veteran television producer, Mr. Igho, said “Glo has stood up as a true Nigerian champion”, adding, “I commend the company for putting a roof over the heads of so many Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, the winner had a hard time believing his luck as he kept Glo officials, Adekanye Sunday and Iheanachor Chikodi of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) as well as Ibrahim Mahmud of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) waiting for up to three hours before showing up at the Gloworld outlet at Wuse Zone 2, Abuja.

It took the representatives of the regulatory agencies hours before Bello was finally convinced that he had indeed emerged a house owner in the prestigious Galadimawa Estate in Abuja.

Many eminent walk-in customers of Glo, among who was the Chairman of ThisDay Editorial Board, Mr. Segun Adeniyi, who were at the shop to transact business, waited to catch a glimpse of the lucky but doubtful winner who eventually arrived the Gloworld shop three hours after he had been called by Glo officials.

“Please forgive me. At first it was difficult to believe. You know how these days we have a lot of people claiming to be what they are not, all kinds of scam calls. But when I started getting calls from different people from Glo and then the NCC and NLRC people also speaking and asking me to come to Glo office, I now thought that this could actually be my lucky day. I thank Glo for this opportunity, it’s beyond what I can express,” he prostrated and pleaded.

The lucky winner who was the second to emerge in Abuja received keys to his impressive prize in the presence of his family and friends who were equally elated when they beheld the three-bedroom house complete with a two-bedroom boys’ quarters courtesy of Globacom.

Other winners who won had earlier received their prizes in major Nigerian cities including Ibadan, Lagos, Ijebu Ode, Benin, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Warri and Jos.

