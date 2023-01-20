Court vacates interim forfeiture order on Ekweremadu’s property

A Federal High Court in Abuja has set aside the interim order of forfeiture issued on property belonging to the former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu.

Ruling on Friday, presiding judge Inyang Ekwo, held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission concealed facts when it applied for an interim forfeiture of the assets.

The Court, had earlier ordered an interim forfeiture of 40 landed properties belonging to the detained lawmaker. The order was made on Friday, November 4.

Senator Ekweremadu is currently in custody in the United Kingdom, over allegation of organ harvesting.

Justice Ekwo, made the order following an ex-parte motion marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/1242/2022 filed and moved by Ibrahim Buba on behalf of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a short ruling on the exparte motion, the Judge ordered the anti-graft agency to publish the interim forfeiture order of the properties in a national daily within seven days from the date the order was given.

Justice Ekwo specifically asked anybody interested in the properties covered by the interim forfeiture order to indicate within 14 days of the publication of the interim forfeiture order of the court.

Justice Ekwo adjourned till December 5, 2022, for a report, if there is any objection from any member of the public regarding the properties.

The interim forfeiture order covers 10 Ekweremadu’s properties in Enugu, three in the United States of America (USA), two in the United Kingdom (UK), one in Lagos, nine in Dubai, and 15 located in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

