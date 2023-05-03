JAMB releases UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has released the results of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, conducted between Tuesday, April 25, 2023, and Monday, May 1, 2023.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by JAMB’s Head, Protocol and Public Affairs, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement he issued.

A total of 1, 595, 779 candidates had registered to take the examination in 708 CBT centres in 105 examination towns in the country.

He said it should be noted, however, that the released results excluded those of candidates (i)who were rescheduled to take their examination on Saturday, 6th April, 2023 (ii) those absent (ii) those under investigation, as well as (iii) those of visually impaired candidates, which were undergoing processing.

According to him, to check the results, “all a candidate needs to do is to simply send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message.”

He added: “Also to be noted is the fact that the released results, when checked by candidates, would return the status of the candidates. For instance, with respect to absent or rescheduled candidates, or those under investigation, the response would be: YOU WERE ABSENT, RESCHEDULED OR UNDER INVESTIGATION. Therefore, only candidates who are not under any of these categories would have a returned result.”

