Buhari reappoints Abike Dabiri -Erewa as NIDCOM Chairman

.....Seeks confirmation of six federal commissioners for RMAFC

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa.
ADEKUNLE ADESUJI

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the approval of the   senate to confirm the re- nomination of Abike Dabiri-Erewa as the Chairman/Chief Executive of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission for a second term .

Buhari’s request is contained in a letter sent to the Senate and read on the floor of the chamber by the president of the senate Ahmed Lawan at the Tuesday plenary.

According to the letter,  the nomination is in accordance with the provision of section 2 sub section 2 of NIDCOM Establishment Act 2017.

In another letter, President Buhari also requested for the confirmation of six federal commissioners for Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission( RMAFC).

The request is in accordance with the provision of section 154 sub-section 1 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

According to the President Buhari, the appointment of the nominees is to fill the existing vacancies of the respective states.

The nominees for the position of federal commissioners are:  Senator Ayogu Eze from Enugu state , Peter Opara  imo state  fed commoner ,Hawa Umaru Aliyu  Jigawa state., Rekiya  Tanko Haruna Kebbi state, Ismaila Mohamed Agaka Kwara state , Kolawole Daniel  Abimbola  Oyo state.

The Senate is yet to take any legislative action on the two letters.

 

