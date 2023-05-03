Disruption of May Day activities: Labour bars flights to Imo

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

For disrupting the worker’s day celebration in Imo State, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Tuesday announced that it has concluded arrangements to paralyse the aviation sector in the state over the action.

The congress in that resolve has directed its Lagos State Council to begin immediate mobilisation of its affiliate unions in the aviation sector in order to prevent any flight from leaving Lagos State for Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The General Secretary of the NLC, Emmanuel Ugboaja, who disclosed this in an official letter to the Lagos branch of the Congress, directed that the action begins tomorrow (Wednesday) by midnight.

Daily Champion reported how workers across the country joined their counterparts in the world on Monday to celebrate International Workers’ Day popularly known as May Day.

But there was a report of violent disruption of celebrations in Owerri, the Imo State capital over a yet-to-be-resolved issue that arose from the election of NLC in April where the State governor, Hope Uzodinma, was accused of interfering in the congress affairs.

Speaking on the development, Ugboaja said an emergency meeting of the Central Working Committee of the NLC was immediately summoned shortly after the May Day celebrations were disrupted.

The letter of the congress reads in part, “As a result of the violent disruption of our May Day celebrations in Imo state yesterday by the Imo state Governor, an emergency CWC meeting of the NLC and TUC was held yesterday at the National Headquarters.

“It was resolved that we embark on a comprehensive industrial action against the State Government beginning from Wednesday the 3rd day of May 2023

“Consequently, as part of our effort to enforce compliance, you are kindly requested to work with the TUC and other affiliates especially those in the aviation sector to ensure that no flight leaves the Lagos Airport to Owerri, Imo state starting from Midnight today.

“Ensure that you put all effort to achieve full compliance. Do remain assured of the commitment of the leadership of the congress towards the protection of workers in all parts of this country.”