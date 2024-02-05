‘It’s going to be from sorrow to joy’

CHINYERE IKEANYI



The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries is set to hold this year’s two–day annual power packed international crusade titled: FROM SORROW TO JOY, which is scheduled for Saturday, 10th and Sunday 11th February, 2024 at Chosen Revival Ground, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, by Ijesha bus stop, Lagos.

This programme that will start by 8am daily, according to a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Pastor Louis Chidi, is designed to help the participants and by extension, the nation, to shed-off the spiritual baggage’ of sorrow which was carried-over from the previous year.

Pastor Chidi also said most importantly, the programme would bring forth a spiritual elixir that will make for complete joy in our lives this year, adding that yokes shall be broken; diseases shall be cured, sicknesses shall be healed and the afflicted shall be delivered.

“And above all, God shall release the dew of unspeakable blessing upon us and all the things that constituted sorrows shall be turned to joy”, he stated.

He further stated: “No participant shall go home empty handed because God who scheduled the program is sufficient in all things. Assuredly, there shall be rain of blessing of joy. It does not matter the nature of sorrow you are experiencing or how long you have been in that sorrowful situation or who is behind it, the assurance is that God has set aside the two days to intervene in the affairs of His people as He did in the bible days.

“He will in the two days arise and douse the tension that has hitherto enveloped the global horizon. At the end of the crusade, all satanic-induced tension that constituted sorrow shall be no more. I want to let you know that God Almighty will do something new in the life of participants and the country. A new experience of peace and joy will come their way.

“The programme, which will be presided over by the icon of revival evangelism, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, will witness salvation, sanctification, Holy Ghost baptism, deliverances from spiritual limitation, demonic possession, barrenness of the womb, intellectual and financial barrenness; it will also address physical challenges such as paralyses of all kinds, diseases, sicknesses, economics and political problems.

According to the PRO, as the Pastor Muoka prophetically leads the people to God, the supernatural anointing that accompanies his ministration will break every yoke of the enemies that causes sorrow in their lives and their sorrow shall be turned to joy.

Given the security challenges, he said digitalized security measure that will address any breach of order has been put in place and the Church taskforce on security in corroboration with other military and Para-military details will be working round the clock to ensure safety of the participants.

He also said provision has been made for free transportation that will convey people to the venue from any location within Lagos cosmopolitan city.

“The General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka is inviting all to come and witness the demonstration of God’s power that will turn their sorrow to joy. He is calling on everyone irrespective of his/her religious preference or leaning to avail him/her of this opportunity to meet with the God of the Chosen that specializes in turning sorrow to joy. He assured God has chosen that day to give joy to as many as will come.

“Matt. 11:28 says, “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.

“God has stretched His hand of kindness to you by this programme. You cannot afford to miss it. Come and experience the power of God in another dimension and be blessed”, the PRO further stated.

