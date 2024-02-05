Soludo’s Revolutionary Governance In Less Than Two Years: (Part 1)

SECURITY, ONCE A MAJOR CONCERN, IS NOW A STORY OF REMARKABLE TURNAROUND!

By Christian ABURIME

The transformation train is on course. Eighteen months into his governance, Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, is weaving a narrative of progress, painting a picture of a livable and prosperous homeland.

This vision is built on six pillars: security, law and order, infrastructure development, economic transformation, human capital development, and environmental sustainability.

Each brick laid signifies a commitment to advancing the state’s well-being and unlocking its full potential.

Security, once a major concern, is now a story of remarkable turnaround. The coordinated efforts of joint task forces with a clear mandate from Governor Soludo have effectively quelled the activities of ‘Unknown Gun Men,’ restoring peace and fostering a sense of safety.

Anambra’s transformation into one of the country’s safest states is a testament to this success.The renewed confidence in law enforcement is palpable. The defiance of “Monday sit-at-home” orders, once a crippling phenomenon, reflects the growing faith in the ability of security agencies to safeguard lives and property.

This trust is further bolstered by the restructuring of the Anambra Vigilante Group, creating a three-tiered system that brings security closer to the community.

Recognizing the importance of orderliness, a specialized anti-touting unit has been established within the Ministry of Homeland Affairs. This unit, already operational, tackles the menace of “Agberos”, touts who often harass and exploit citizens.

By removing this obstacle, the government empowers citizens and creates a more conducive environment for everyone.

These are just a few of the accomplishments within the first 18 months of Governor Soludo’s administration.

Each initiative signifies a step towards a safer, more prosperous, and livable Anambra.

This journey is far from over, but the foundation laid is strong, and the momentum is undeniable. Anambra is on the rise, and its future looks brighter!