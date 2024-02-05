Akoko Bye-Election: Weep for democracy, not PDP

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has reacted to the last Saturday bye-election for the Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency.

It noted that the exercise was conducted without any loss of life and significant violence apart from a few places like Oyin-Akoko where PDP voters were intimidated to vote APC.

The party said PDP Ondo State Chapter’s legal team and experts are still studying the election results as announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to decide on the next line of action.

A statement by its spokesman, Kennedy Peretei, said: “In the weeks preceding the election, our party combed all the nooks and crannies, campaigning door to door for the PDP candidate, Hon. Olalekan Bada, the responses we received everywhere we went were not only re-assuring but also overwhelming.

“This was not unconnected with the age-long understanding and perfect rotational agreement between Akoko North East and Akoko North West; an arrangement that favoured Akoko North East where our candidate hails from.

“However, two days to election, the APC, which relied on government and the people’s fund in their custody, stormed homes of party leaders and other individuals with the sole aim of changing their minds.

“Our party wishes to salute all those who in spite of financial inducement and promise of political patronage, stood their grounds and voted according to their conscience. Those who did otherwise have only posterity to contend with.

“In the last seven years, the APC has brought hunger and lack into homes. Poverty walks on all four legs in the state. Such a party can only use hunger as a weapon to garner votes which is what happened in this case.

“It is not the case that the PDP did not offer options but the people made their choices. Therefore, nobody should weep for the PDP, let us reserve our tears for our democracy which is gradually reducing the space for honest labour and elections based on performance instead of stomach infrastructure”.

