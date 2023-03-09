International Women’s Day: IPAS CALLS FOR REMOVAL OF DIGITAL GENDER DIVIDE

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Ipas Nigeria Health Foundation has called for the removal of digital gender divide, mainly impacting vulnerable women and girls, who do not have access to internet devices.

The women, it said included women with disabilities and those in rural and remote areas with low education and socioeconomic status, who do not have access to internet devices.

ipas in a statement to join the United Nations in celebrating the International Women’s Day under the theme Digital: Innovation and technology for gender equality”. expressed concern over women’s inability to advance digitally in the present world.

It said this year’s theme is aligned with the National theme and the Priority theme in the ongoing 67th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women “Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls”- which, it said its actively participating.

According to Ipas statement, “this year’s theme highlights the role of innovative technology in promoting gender equality and meeting the health needs including the Sexual Reproductive Health needs of women and Girls in Nigeria.

“Undoubtedly, information and Communication Technology has to some extent, provided access to information for women and girls in Nigeria, on their Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights as enshrined in most international and regional legal frameworks Nigeria is signatory.

” Ipas Nigeria through several of its projects implemented in Nigeria have provided access to digital information to women and girls, thereby contributing to ensuring preventable maternal deaths are averted.

“It is in addressing this challenge that Nigeria will be able to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, specifically Goal 5 Target 5 by the end of 2030”,.

The statement signed by ipas Country Director, Lucky Palmer called on stakeholders to raise awareness about the digital gender divide and advocate for policies and laws that will enable women and girls free access to quality and accurate information on their Sexual and Reproductive health and rights.

It said, in doing so, it will ensure that disadvantaged and vulnerable women and girls also benefit equitably from digital and technological innovations for their improved Sexual Reproductive Health and well-being.