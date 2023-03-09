Soludo salutes women aa nation builders on 2023 international women’s Day celebration

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has described the role of women in Nation building as pivotal.

The Governor’s statement signed by his Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime to mark this year’s International Women’s Day celebrated Anambra women in particular for playing outstanding role in service and development and progress of the State.

He said, “I appreciate the hardwork and dedication of women all over the world particularly Anambra women who are unrelenting in their pursuit of an excellent society.

“I take pride in working and associating with some of Anambra’s brightest women as members of my cabinet and other areas and I thank them for rendering selfless service to the State and society.

Soludo pledged the continued commitment of his administration in promoting gender equality, adherence to women’s rights and women participation in governance.

He further called on Anambra women to come out en masse on March 11th, 2023 to vote the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA candidates for the state House of Assembly for continued development in the state.

The theme of the 2023 International Women’s Day is, “Digital ALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”. It highlights the role of innovative technology in promoting gender equality and meeting the health and development needs of women and girls.

According to the Governor, this year’s theme of Digital ALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality” ties into his drive to raise a digital tribe of people who are competitive at home and exportable abroad.

He explained that it is the reason he is vigorously pursuing his agenda of everything technology and technology everywhere in the state.

The International Women’s Day is marked annually on March 8 to recognize and honour the contributions of women to different fields across the world. The day also aims to highlight the achievements of women and raise awareness about women’s equality

_