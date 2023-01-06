Champion Newspapers Limited
Insecurity: FCTA vows to continue crushing of okadas until sanity is restored

Metro news
By Editor
… Impound and crushed 200
Favour Ishember, Abuja
The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, on Thursday, has vowed to continue the crushing exercise until the administration achieve zero level of their oppression, as it’s as it crushed over 200 motorcycles.
 Lamenting  the massive return of commercial motorcycles to Abuja, the
Director, FCTA’s Directorate of Road Traffic Services ( DRTS) , Dr. Abdulateef Bello,  said : “This is the fifth edition in the series and I have no doubt that from the enforcement we have carried out , we have susbstancially  reduced the number of motorcycles in Abuja.
“But it seems as if the efforts would  continue , until we achieve  the zero level of this exercise but something tells me that most of these  motorcycles riders are those that engage in criminal activities like drug peddlings. As they are not tired we won’t be tired”
He continued, “I think they are well over   200 that we are crushing today. We will continue to take them week by week untill we get  rid of them.
“We have already given order to all our commands that anywhere they are sited, they should be impounded and handed over to DRTS. Once they are sited at the wrong route they should be impounded and handed over to us”.
Also speaking, Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, Ikharo Attah, lamented that despite the warnings and advocacy from the administration, the motorcycle riders continue to violate traffic rules in FCT.
 He decried the increase of motorcycles in the city center which according to him is unacceptable. “It is a new year and we are surprise at the number of motorcycles we got at Guzape, Jahi, Asokoro, Durumi, Garki, despite our advocacy. He continued .
“The FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Bello had made it clear that motorcycles cannot operate in these key areas :Garki, Asokoro, Lugbe, and city center,  these really cost money to crush, and it is very painful.
“Look at the number, may be some persons who travelled home came back with their motorcycles”.
While commending, the Director Darts, said: “We must pay kudos to Dr Abdullateef Bello for his efforts and he made sure we have been sustaining these efforts”.
The SSA, also appealed to the  commercial motorcycle riders,  “Please go and operate where it is legal,  and won’t have problems .
“The legal areas are large kwali, Abaji, Gwagalada, etc but the areas that are Illegal include, airport road, Garki, central area, Wuse , Kubwa etc. All the relevant Department and Secretariat’s have been  doing lots of advocacy .
“The biggest pain is for those who bought the motorcycles. We are all pained doing it”.
Among those included in the crushing exercise are: C. C. Ochi Samuel, FRSC FCT sector commander, Lt col. Murudeen Olawale (Commanding officer AHQ Garrison and DC Felix ikwuegbu
2iC NSCDC FCT Command.
1 of 272