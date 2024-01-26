ING Entertainment & Daddypinki

Champion Newspapers Limited
My your birthday be the start of a year filled with new opportunities, ccomplishments nd endless joy.

Happy birthday to you PAPI CHULO

Chulo Marshal is a Civil Engineering graduate of Niger State University Bayelsa. He instituted his journey to prominence as  a DJ while in the University and received accolades including ‘DJof the Year’.

He rose to prominence with his underground titled Obi Cubana, a tribute to billionaire Obi Cubana which gained him notoriety and caught of Cubana First Lady, Mrs. Iyiegbu and later met Obi Cubana who appreciated the record. He later featured on top blogs Pulse NG and Yabaleft Online which catapulted his recognition as a looking force to reckon with.

He harnessed his talent from numerous song writing sessions and share passion for music creation. Born Osumune Obi Jude, Chulo Marshal grew up in Warri Delta State, the Southern part of Nigeria.

