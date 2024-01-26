Ondo Assembly confirms technocrat, Adelami as Deputy Governor

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Ondo State House of Assembly on by Thursday screened and confirmed Dr Olayide Owolabi Adelami as the Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

The new Deputy Governor was confirmed at a plenary session presided over by the Speaker of the House, Olamide Oladiji.

This is sequel to the submission and consideration of a report by the house selection committee Chaired by the Speaker,Olamide Oladiji

The house had earlier conducted screening exercise for the nominees at the assembly complex.

The Clerk of the House, Jaiyeola Benjamin read the letter sent to the House by the State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa for the consideration of the nominee for the vacant position of a Deputy Governor.

While submitting the report, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Prince Abayomi Akinruntan, recommended the confirmation of the appointment of the nominees whom he affirmed have been properly screened.

Akinruntan said the nominee responded to all questions raised by the Committee in a very eloquent and explicit order.

According to him, Adelami has a clear understanding of the position, adding that he possess the required academic qualifications, physically, mentally and emotionally stable and fit to accomplish the task.

The report also stated that he possesses the required experience, charisma and the much needed exposure to function effectively.

The Majority leader of the House, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, moved the motion for the report to be considered and the nominees be confirmed and was seconded by Felix Afe representing Akoko North West 2.

The Speaker, Oladiji who ruled for the confirmation congratulated the Deputy Governor designate.

He urged him to put in his best and pledged the house support to the executive for the people to enjoy more democracy dividend.

In his response, Adelami appreciated Governor Aiyedatiwa for nominating him, promising not to betray his emotion and confidence reposed in him.

He also appreciated the lawmakers for the efforts they have put in place during the screening and confirmation noting that promoting understanding between arms of government will be his priority.

Dr Olayide Owolabi Adelami mni, a retired Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly who hails from Owo, Ondo State promised to do everything at his disposal to function effectively, pledging not to disappoint the people of Ondo State.

