Finidi appoints Amokachi, Baruwa, 2 foreigners as assistants

Asiwaju of Edeland: Adeleke reinstates commitment to developmental projects

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has reaffirmed his commitment to frontline development and growth in the State.

The Governor added that his administration will transform the status of big towns in the state to cities within a short period of time.

Speaking after his installation as the Asiwaju of Edeland, Adeleke declared himself as the Asiwaju of Osun State.

“I vow to be a frontliner (Asiwaju) of development and growth for Edeland and Osun State as a whole.

“I will carry the light of positive transformation from towns to villages and from cities to rural areas across our Dear State.

“Very soon all big towns in Osun State will become cities. Ife will become city, Ilesa will become city, Iwo will become city, Ikirun will become city, Ila will become city.

“To all Asiwaju title holders of various towns in Osun State, I welcome myself into your midst.

“On a lighter mood, I believe you are eager to receive me not just as the Asiwaju Of Edeland but as the Asiwaju Of Osun State.”

In his remark, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde who spoke on behalf of other Governors, congratulated Governor Adeleke on his install as the new Asiwaju of Edeland.

“I thank God for my brother, Governor Ademola Adeleke. When he came in as the governor of Osun State, he challenged me that he would compete with me with infrastructure as I am doing in Oyo State, when I came today I have seen that work is ongoing in the state. I am the Vice Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and I am speaking on their behalf. Dapo is here, Sanwolu is also here. On behalf of all the governors, I want to congratulate you.”

Dignitaries from far and new were at installation and birthday ceremony of the Governor, which includies former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Osun Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Oyo Governor, Rasheed Ladoja, Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu among others, including Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.