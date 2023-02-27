INEC And Nigerian Leaders  In A Nadir Of Pushing Nigeria To The Somali Crossroads Of No Return: Intersociety insists

By Pamela Eboh Awka

A rights group, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, Intersociety has warned that If the ongoing widespread result manipulations are declared by INEC, it would be a permanent goodbye to a united and peaceful Nigeria

It stressed that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and Nigerian Leaders are in ‘A Nadir Of Pushing Nigeria To Somali Crossroads Of No Return’.

Intersociety in a statement by its Board chairman, Emeka Umeagbalasi, Alloysius Attah, Chairman South-East Civili Liberties Organisation, CLO among others, made available to News Express on Monday reads in part, “Perfecting the ongoing widespread electoral irregularities by the Independent National Electoral Commission and its conspiratorial CSOs and desperate politicians in APC and others and announcing them as “the 2023 Presidential Election Final Results” with declaration of Ahmed Bola Tinubu as a ‘winner’ will not be a surprise to Nigerians as this is not the first of its kind under the present INEC since 2015.

“That is to say that INEC and Nigerian Leaders are known for roguish declaration of a wrong or a looser candidate and issuance of “Certificate of Return” to him and facilitation of his swearing in as “elected President of Nigeria”. INEC and Nigerian Leaders have also earned notoriety in getting the compromised and tainted men and women in the Temple of Justice to legitimize such armada of electoral fraud at the two-step electoral courts or Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.

“Therefore, to perfect the ongoing widespread result manipulations across the country including re-writing of results, massive thumb-printing of same in secret official quarters and hotels in Imo State, etc and using the criminal services of hired INEC ICT and thumb-printing experts to perfect and upload such criminal results on INEC servers and have them declared with a criminal winner emerging, is one thing but containing and curtailing the accompanying short term, medium term and long term devastating consequences is another.

“The Eastern Democracy and Human Rights Coalition is therefore warning INEC and Nigerian Leaders that they are in a nadir of pushing Nigeria and Nigerians at Somali crossroads of no return and complex uncertainties.

“Expertly and predictably speaking, declaration of a wrong candidate as “the 2023 Presidential Election winner” will permanently blow off what remains of Nigeria and plunge the country into speedy or gradual pieces.

“INEC and Nigerian Leaders are hereby strongly reminded that the Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential Election is an “electoral tsunami revolution” and last hope of Nigeria and Nigerians. It is also the last gum that binds what remains of “Nigeria” if gotten right.”

On the sub heading, “INEC Stinks And Fumbles From Digital To Typewriter”, the Eastern Democracy and Human Rights observed that Nigeria’s INEC is incurably stinking and has wobbled and fumbled from digital to typewriter.

It said that Nigerians can now see the “magic work, speed and efficiency of BVAS” under INEC midwifery.

The group noted that the emptiness and noises by INEC Chairman within and across borders have been brought to the fore regarding the “workability and speediness” of BVAS and IReV technologies and “their zero tolerance for poll rigging”.

The rights group reeled out the trademarks of the 2023 Presidential Poll to include, widespread multiple, alien and underage voting, massive thumb-printing of ballot papers in restricted places and criminal.

Others were, the uploading by criminal INEC ICT experts of fake results on INEC servers; with “2023 Ekiti Presidential Results reportedly bearing “20th Feb 2023” as date of their uploading on INEC servers as a clear case in point.

Also, the shutdown and inaccessibility to INEC servers. The emptiness and noises of INEC top heads including its Chairman and National Commissioner for Voter Education regarding the “BVAS-aided fastest collation and announcement of the 2023 Presidential results in the history of Nigeria” have been brought to the fore.

It added, “As a matter of fact, the Eastern Democracy and Human Rights Coalition sees no difference between the widely rigged 2019 Presidential Poll and that of this 2023.

“Like that of 2019 that took INEC whopping four days to perfect their rigging arrangements and announcement of the “final results”, same situation is taking place as three days down the line, the results of the 2023 Presidential Poll are still hanging in the air; thereby putting the country at the crossroads of uncertainties.

“INEC Is Threatening Nigeria With Permanent Goodbye To “United And Peaceful Nigeria”

“It is the expert and predictable position of the Eastern Democracy and Human Rights Coalition that if the ongoing widespread result manipulations of 2023 presidential poll results, as clearly evidenced by INEC server manipulation and basket-load of reports of widespread changing of original results and fixing of fake results and uploading of same to fill up those areas without voting or with inconclusive voting as well as massive underage and alien voting in Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Jigawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Borno, Bauchi, Yobe, Adamawa and Niger States (Nigeria’s 12 notorious presidential poll rigging Northern States), etc are declared by INEC as “2023 Presidential Election Final Results” with a wrong candidate as “the winner”, it is mostly correct to say that INEC and Nigerian Leaders have bade the country and its citizens “a permanent bye-bye to “united and peaceful Nigeria” embryonically and substantively.”