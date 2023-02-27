Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Obi defeats Tinubu in Lagos

Latest News
By Editor
24
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi recorded a victory in Lagos with 582,454 votes to defeat the his counterpart of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It was a shocking result as Lagos has remained a party to beat since 1999.

Giving the total votes cast, the collation officer in Lagos State, Prof Adenike Oladiji said the LP candidate got 582,454 while APC got 572,606.

The total valid votes are: 1,271,451 while the rejected votes are 64,278. Total votes cast are: 1,335,729.

The latest report given by the collation officer in Lagos include:

Mushin LGA
Registered voters – 406132
Accredited voters – 73975
Valid votes – 71215
Rejected votes – 2713
Votes cast – 73928
APC – 41907
LP – 23390
PDP – 3478

Alimosho LGA
Registered voters – 855724
Accredited voters – 158209
Valid votes – 147870
Rejected votes – 10368
APC – 62,909
LP – 71,327
PDP – 8201

Ojo LGA
Registered voters – 401798
Accredited voters – 70494
Valid votes – 65168
Rejected votes – 3364
APC – 20,603
LP – 38,859
PDP – 3701

Continue Reading
Editor 10391 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Just in: INEC Declares Orji Kalu Winner for Abia North…

Supreme Court affirms Edeoga as LP candidate

Ugwuanyi loses in Enugu North Senate contest

BREAKING: Obi leads by votes in Lagos, trails Tinubu in…

1 of 1,427