Obi defeats Tinubu in Lagos

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi recorded a victory in Lagos with 582,454 votes to defeat the his counterpart of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It was a shocking result as Lagos has remained a party to beat since 1999. Giving the total votes cast, the collation officer in Lagos State, Prof Adenike Oladiji said the LP candidate got 582,454 while APC got 572,606. The total valid votes are: 1,271,451 while the rejected votes are 64,278. Total votes cast are: 1,335,729. The latest report given by the collation officer in Lagos include: Mushin LGA Registered voters – 406132 Accredited voters – 73975 Valid votes – 71215 Rejected votes – 2713 Votes cast – 73928 APC – 41907 LP – 23390 PDP – 3478 Alimosho LGA Registered voters – 855724 Accredited voters – 158209 Valid votes – 147870 Rejected votes – 10368 APC – 62,909 LP – 71,327 PDP – 8201 Ojo LGA Registered voters – 401798 Accredited voters – 70494 Valid votes – 65168 Rejected votes – 3364 APC – 20,603 LP – 38,859 PDP – 3701
