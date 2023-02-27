Obi defeats Tinubu in Lagos

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi recorded a victory in Lagos with 582,454 votes to defeat the his counterpart of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It was a shocking result as Lagos has remained a party to beat since 1999.

Giving the total votes cast, the collation officer in Lagos State, Prof Adenike Oladiji said the LP candidate got 582,454 while APC got 572,606.

The total valid votes are: 1,271,451 while the rejected votes are 64,278. Total votes cast are: 1,335,729.

The latest report given by the collation officer in Lagos include:

Mushin LGA

Registered voters – 406132

Accredited voters – 73975

Valid votes – 71215

Rejected votes – 2713

Votes cast – 73928

APC – 41907

LP – 23390

PDP – 3478

Alimosho LGA

Registered voters – 855724

Accredited voters – 158209

Valid votes – 147870

Rejected votes – 10368

APC – 62,909

LP – 71,327

PDP – 8201

Ojo LGA

Registered voters – 401798

Accredited voters – 70494

Valid votes – 65168

Rejected votes – 3364

APC – 20,603

LP – 38,859

PDP – 3701