Supreme Court affirms Edeoga as LP candidate

By Cosmas Chukwu

The much awaited decision has been handed down with the Labour Party candidate winning

Former Enugu Commissioner, Hon Chijioke Edeoga has been confirmed the authentic Labour Party candidate for the Enugu guber election.

In a judgement delivered Monday morning, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by Capt Evarest Nnaji popularly known as Ondengene.

 

The Court in a judgement which lasted less than 15 minutes upheld the position of the appeal Court that Ondengene has no locus to challenge the outcome of the Labour Party Governoship primary since he didn’t participate in the process.

 

 

The judgment clears the air on the controversy surrounding the ticket which has lingered for sometime.

 

The Labour made a great inroad in the just concluded National Assembly election winning one Senate seat and majority of the House if Reps position

