Presidential Election in Lagos

By Peter
Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu casting his vote at a polling unit in ikeja while his wife Senator Oluremi watch on Saturday 25/2/.2023...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
Ever busy Ago palace way on the presidential election.

Member Lagos state house of Assembly Hon  Jude Idumogu, during the presidential election at Okafa in Lagos.

Member Lagos state house of Assembly Hon  Jude Idumogu with his wife L:ady Roseline after they have cast their vote in Lagos.

Polling unit at Ajao Estate.

Counting of the vote at Ago palace way.

A crowd of people at Ago  Palace Way waiting for their turn to cast their vote.

Ever busy Awolowo road ikeja.

 

