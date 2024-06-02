Imo Govt, Egyptian firm sign pact on power supply

The government of Imo State has signed a pact with an Egyptian power generation, transmission and distribution company, Madkour Group, for the purpose of solving the perennial epileptic power supply in the State.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Egyptian firm, Madkour Group, which was signed in Government House Owerri on Saturday was the highpoint of months of partnership discussions between the management of the Egyptian firm and those of the Orashi Electricity Company of Imo State, coupled with days of tour of facilities in the State by both parties.

While the President of the Egyptian firm, Dr. Mostafa Madkour signed for Madkour Group, Engr. Valentine Obumeyan, the Acting General Manager of Orashi Electricity Company of Imo State signed on behalf of the State government, with both parties committing to doing everything humanly possible to “set Imo State on fire” by January next year.

Addressing the audience at the signing ceremony, which included top government officials and key management officers of Madkour Group, the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma said in pursuit of the development of Imo State, his administration has already “assented to a law on power generation for the State and the law created Orashi Electricity Company Limited for Imo State.”

The Governor noted that the Federal Government supported the State in the establishment of the Company and to find technical and financial partners.

Governor Uzodimma added that “the need for partners became necessary because the business of power generation, distribution and transmission is capital intensive and it is not what the State can carry alone.”

“This informed the coming of Madkour Group to partner Orashi Electricity Company Limited of Imo State as both technical and financial partners.”

The Governor emphasised that “as part of the deliverables, by January next year (2025) we will be able to generate, transmit and distribute our own power,” noting that it was to consummate the partnership that the signing of the MOU became inevitable.

Responding on behalf of the Madkour Group, the President, Dr. Madkour, thanked the Governor for trusting in their capacity and accepting to engage them in the partnership.

He assured that they will provide all that is needed in the power generation, transmission and distribution in the State in line with the pact they have entered into with Orashi Electricity Company of Imo State.

Dr. Madkour further promised that they will not only work hard “to support and stabilise the source of power supply in Imo State,” but “will work hard to make it happen.”

He thanked the Governor very sincerely for the trust and promised that they will not disappoint his expectations.

The Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu, and other members of the expanded State Executive Council witnessed the signing ceremony which took place in the Governor’s Conference Room.