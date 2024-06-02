Vivajets Underscores Business Aviation’s Role in Fostering Regional Security

Aviation outfit, Vivajets, has underscored the role of business aviation in fostering regional integration and security in Africa. This was part of the proceedings at the 60th anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and Third Africa Airforce Forum where the company was a participant and exhibitor.

Hosted by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), this year’s forum marks a pivotal moment in the realm of African aerospace, air power, and collective security and marks the momentous 60th anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force. The three-day event consisting of conference and exhibition featured over 20 speakers, air Force representatives from over 35 countries and over 40 exhibitors. Deliberations centered around leveraging strategic partnerships in aerospace innovations for regional security.

“Africa is facing growing security threats like terrorism, piracy and insurgency, yet security efforts are hampered by limited state resources and a vast, diverse terrain. This has posed a serious challenge to business connectivity as well,” said Vivajets CEO, Chukwuerika Achum, who analyzed the evolving security landscape in Africa.

Business aviation refers to both owned and chartered aircraft uses for various purposes. It is an exclusive aviation segment compared to commercial aviation which offers mass access.

Achum highlighted various areas where business aviation can support military operations. These include troop and equipment transportation, medical evacuation, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, border security, and humanitarian efforts.

“Vivajets is ready to support governments and Air Forces across Africa with various capabilities in diverse areas. Whether in procuring and leasing aircraft for tailored projects or training and financing support, we are ready to support regional security.”

“As an indigenous African company, we have local knowledge of the continent’s business terrain as well as an international outlook on business. This enables us to provide customized solutions targeted at some challenges specific to Africa,” said Jeane-Claude Kouyo, Vivajets’ Director for Europe, Middle-East and Africa.

According to Kouyo, Vivajets aims to ‘democratise’ access to business aviation and make the usually exclusive service to become more inclusive in Africa.

Dignitaries at the event lauded the efforts of the Nigerian Air Force and called for more cooperation between African countries.

“In its 60 years of its existence, international cooperation and partnerships have remained a key component of Nigerian Air Force’s interactions with other air forces and international companies, pursuant to enhancing its capabilities and effectiveness in the discharge of its mandate.” Air Marshal HB Abubakar, Chief of the Air Staff, Nigerian Air Force said.

“Being a highly technical force has made it exigent for the Nigerian Air Force to partner with technologically advanced countries and their resident Original Equipment Manufacturers for the acquisition of necessary platforms and expertise to function. Another area of partnership is in the area of sharing knowledge, experiences and resources with other air forces, through platforms such as the African Air Forces Forum,” he added.