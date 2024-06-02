Konga Mid-Year Shopping Festival Ignites: Savings and Rewards

Konga, Nigeria’s leading e-commerce giant, is thrilled to announce the third edition of its highly anticipated Mid-Year Shopping Festival. This epic sales campaign, which runs from June 1st through July 31st, 2024, offers two months of intense price slashes across all product categories. It promises to be the biggest discount sale in the first half of the year, rivaled only by Konga’s legendary Black Friday extravaganza, Yakata. This year’s Mid-Year Shopping Festival holds even greater significance, as it coincides with Konga’s 13th anniversary. To celebrate this milestone and reward loyal customers, Konga has pledged massive discounts on a staggering range of products.

Partnering with renowned global brands such as Apple, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, Starlink, L’Oreal, Haier Thermocool, LG, Nestle, and others, Konga is offering shoppers genuine products at irresistible prices. The e-commerce giant has pledged massive discounts across all categories and products, including Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Home and Kitchen Appliances, Electronics, Computing, Mobile Phones, Wine & Spirits, Fashion, and much more. Whether for personal use or bulk purchases, Konga’s Mid-Year Shopping Festival presents an opportunity for customers to make significant savings on their favorite products.

“We are incredibly excited to kick off our Mid-Year Shopping Festival and celebrate Konga’s 13th anniversary with our esteemed customers,” said Kunle Ajani, Head of Marketing at Konga. “At Konga, we are dedicated to providing our customers with genuine products at unbeatable prices. It is our way of saying thank you for your unwavering support over the years.”

In addition to the massive discounts, the Mid-Year Shopping Festival will feature exciting events such as Flash Sales, Treasure Hunts, and Live Auctions on specific campaign days. These events offer customers the opportunity to snag incredible deals and win exclusive prizes while enjoying the thrill of the shopping experience. Furthermore, Konga is extending special deals to walk-in customers at Konga stores, providing another avenue for shoppers to access exclusive discounts and savings.

Adding to the excitement, Konga will launch its revolutionary delivery solution, KongaNow, which enhances customers’ overall shopping experience through free same-day delivery in the major cities in Nigeria. This novel delivery service is set to redefine the standards of e-commerce by providing efficient delivery and ensuring that customers receive their orders promptly. Konga’s dedication to providing top-quality products, exceptional service, and unmatched discounts reflects its unwavering commitment to ensuring that customers receive maximum value for their purchases.

“We understand the importance of providing our customers with a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience,” said Mr. Ajani. “That’s why we’re thrilled to introduce KongaNow, our innovative delivery solution that offers free same-day delivery. With KongaNow, shoppers can enjoy the convenience of receiving their orders on the same day, completely free of charge.”

The excitement extends beyond the shopping experience! KongaPay, a member of the Konga Group, adds to what shoppers gain during the Mid-Year Shopping Festival. Enjoy the convenience of free transfers to any bank account within Nigeria while making your Konga purchases. Additionally, get rewarded for taking care of your everyday needs. For every airtime/cable TV/data/utility bill payment made using KongaPay, you’ll receive a 5% cash back (capped at N500). This empowers you to save even more while managing your essential bills conveniently.

June is already shaping up to be the hottest month for deals and discounts, courtesy of Konga’s latest promotional blitz. During the Mid-Year Shopping Festival, you can confidently purchase genuine products from reputable brands. This commitment to authenticity ensures you get the quality and performance you deserve for your hard-earned money.