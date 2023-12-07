 Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim to host The Renewed Hope Community Policing Security Townhall in Lagos

By Patience Ogbo

The Minister of State, Police Affairs, Hon. Imaam Sulaiman-Ibrahim is set to host a town hall security meeting aimed at strengthening the community policing strategy and capacity in the country. This is geared towards the upliftment of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, especially in the area of security.

In a statement by the Ministry, the crucial Townhall Security Meeting which will hold on Monday 11th December is themed: “Community Policing: Building a Safer Nigeria Together.” The meeting will yield several significant outcomes, including enhanced collaboration among stakeholders, actionable policy insights, strengthen public trust in policing efforts, and the development of concrete strategies for community policing, which are all in alignment with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Police Transformation Agenda.

The Honorable Minister, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim has hit the ground running since her appointment in the Police Affairs ministry with innovative ideas and winning solutions. Her most recent approach to policing is the forum which ‘aims to foster an environment of collaboration and commitment to achieving a safer Nigeria through effective policing and community engagement. The Townhall Security Meeting is envisioned as a dynamic and inclusive platform that seeks to encourage open dialogue and collaboration among government agencies, law enforcement bodies, and the community.’

The statement signed by the Minister added: ‘The key themes to be discussed during the event include exploring community-driven policing models, fostering partnership between law enforcement agencies and local communities and highlighting strategies for continual development of the Nigeria Police ecosystem to ensure professionalism and adherence to human rights standards.’

In the light of this, the Board Member of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Ayo Ogunsan who is renown for his thorough commitment to supporting security agencies in the country alongside Remilekun Banigbe have been saddled with the task of contact and mobilization of policy stakeholders across all sectors to attend the Townhall Meeting.

The Minister Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim called on all policy stakeholders to make the Townhall meeting a top priority and ensure they attend “‘I will appreciate your presence at the Townhall, as we engage with cross sectional members of the Lagos community. Your insights will contribute significantly to the shared vision for community policing and identification of actionable strategies to further strengthen public trust. I look forward to your esteemed presence and participation in this gathering will be invaluable in charting a course toward achieving our shared goals of a safer and more secure Nigeria”.

The Townhall Security Meeting is scheduled to hold on Monday December, 11th 2023 at the Lagos Continental Hotel, 52A Kofo Abayomi, Victoria Island, Lagos by 11am prompt.