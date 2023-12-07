Soludo Receives GOC Dada Of 82 Div., hails contributions by the Nigerian Armed Forces

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo today, December, 5, 2023, received the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Hassan Taiwo Dada at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

While welcoming the GOC and his entourage to Anambra state, Governor Soludo congratulated him on his recent appointment.

“The hierarchy of the armed forces found you worthy of service from your curriculum vitae and we are very happy to have someone with your rounded experience in all ramifications from the intelligence, operations and administration.

“I want to put it on record, our debt of gratitude to the Nigerian Armed Forces; the Army, Police, Navy, Air force, DSS, and the state vigilante services, who have worked in collaboration to get us to where we are today.

“A lot of these officers paid the supreme sacrifice and while we pray for the repose of their soul, we want to say they never died in vain because the cause for which they died will be accomplished which is the full security of life and property,” the Governor noted.

“It is quite a strange thing that a large number of youths in the bush are involved in plain criminality, kidnapping, not fighting for any just cause but their pockets which I describe as lucrative criminality.

“Several of these youths have been brainwashed and dying needlessly. My heart bleeds when you see these kids fighting for absolutely nothing.

“We have called on them to come out of the bush and we shall train them in our various empowerment programmes. We are determined to give these youths a new life, give their families basic health, education and so on,” Governor Soludo said.

The Governor appreciated the gallant officers of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces collectively, reiterating his government will not rest until law and order is fully actualized, even though their is no crime-free society.

Earlier, the GOC, Major General Hassan Taiwo Dada reiterated his commitment to ensuring there is security in all South East states and Cross River state under his purview.

“Since I came on board, we can all attest to the level of security we have been able to achieve and we don’t intend going back on this.

“We will continue to work with other security agencies and make sure all abiding citizens, particularly ndi Anambra, go about their businesses without any fear.

“I want to seek your indulgence in the area of intelligence. If there is any information related to security, we will appreciate it from well meaning ndi Anambra and government as well,” he added.

Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Special Adviser on Security, AVM Ben Chiobi Rtd, Special Adviser on Political Matters, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, Commander, 302 Artillery Regiment (302 AR) Nigerian Army, Onitsha, Anambra State, Col. M.B. Abubakar, among other senior ranking soldiers attended the event.