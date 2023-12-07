Federal Lawmaker Hon Nkemkanma Kama, flag-off free Medical Outreach for 11,000 persons in Ebonyi

BY CLEMENT NNACcHI (ABAKALlIKI)

The Federal Lawmaker representing Ohaozara//Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives Dr Nkemkanma Kama, has flagged off free Medical Health Outreach for the people of the Constituency.

The Medical Outreach under the auspics of “Nkemkanma Foundation”, commenced on Tuesday in two clans of the Constituency namely Oshiri and Isu communities of Onicha Local Government Area.

The Free Medical Outreach billed to last for five days, targets at least 11,000 residents, across the three Local Governments Areas that make up the Constituency.

Flagging off the event held at Oshiri Central School, Hon Kama represented by the Member representing Onicha East Constituency in the State House of Assembly Mr Celestine Ogba, noted that it was in fulfillment of his campaign promises to his constituents during the election.

” the programme is in line with the Peoples Charter of Needs of the present Administration led by Governor Francis Nwifuru.

He opined, “the Peoples Charter of Needs of Governor Francis Nwifuru, health is one of the major needs of the people, what we are trying to do is to help people in the rural areas access services of modern health care”

” what we are doing is to complement what Governor Nwifuru and wife Mrs Mary -Maudline Nwifuru are doing through the First Lady pet project, Better Health for Women, Children and Internally Displaced Persons Foundation (BERWO)”.

Hon Kama reiterated that the outreach was all encompassing as those who require further medical treatment or referral, will be referred to tertiary hospitals and their bills paid for.

Contributing the Coordinator of the Health Outreach Dr Napolion Ekem, described the medical outreach as a unique one.

“Generally Medical outreach is aimed at meeting the primary health needs of the people, in this outreach we have have gone ahead to include some Secondary Health Needs, that is why we have brought consultants who are specialists in their various fields”

“The categories of health challenges that are targeted include gynaecological problems, pediatric problems, surgical problems, ophthalmological problems and general medical problems”.

” We are expecting to treat at least One thousand persons in each of the 11 locations, we have enough drugs to take care of more if the number of patients exceeds that number”

Dr Ekem emphasized that there were arrangement to refer more serious cases to the Alex- Ekwueme Federal University Hospital Abakaliki for further treatment”

In an interview, a beneficiary Mrs Okoro Doris, thanked the Lawmaker for the programme stating that it will go a long way in alleviating the medical challenges facing the people.

She said:” This is a reality, I am having eye problem, I came here and they checked me after which they gave me a new eyeglasses and drugs”

Medical Personnel were on ground to offer various medical care to the people which include eye care with free reading glasses, maternal care, paediatric care, gynaecological care, surgical consultation, laboratory investigations and general medical care respectively.