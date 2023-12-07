17 Healthy Fruits to help your body function in optimum condition

Fruits are a priceless gem, given to the Human race, to ensure that our bodies function in full capability, and without restrictions. Even the animals, are not left out of this stream of wealth.

All fruits offer different health benefits, so include as much variety as possible.

Each type of fruit brings its own unique set of nutrients and benefits to the table. The key is to eat fruits of various colors, as each color provides a different set of healthy nutrients.

Here are the top 20 healthiest fruits to enjoy on a regular basis.

1. Apples

Apples are chock-full of nutrition, and are one of the most popular fruits,

They’re rich in both soluble and insoluble fiber, such as pectin, hemicellulose, and cellulose. These help you manage your blood sugar levels, promote good digestion, and support gut and heart health.

In addition, they’re a good source of vitamin C and plant polyphenols, which are disease-fighting compounds found in plants. In fact, consuming apples regularly may lower your risk of heart disease, stroke, cancer, overweight, obesity, and neurological disorders.

Note that most of the polyphenols in apples are located just below the skin, so be sure to eat it to reap the greatest benefits.

2. Blueberries

Blueberries are well known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

In particular, they’re high in anthocyanin, a plant pigment and flavonoid that gives blueberries their characteristic blue-purple color. This compound helps fight cell-damaging free radicals that can lead to disease.

Numerous studies have pointed to the health benefits of a diet high in anthocyanins, such as a lower risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, overweight, obesity, high blood pressure, certain types of cancer, and cognitive decline.

For example, a study including over 200,000 participants observed a 5% decrease in the risk of type 2 diabetes for every 17 grams of anthocyanin-rich berries they consumed per day.

Other berries high in anthocyanins include blackberries, bilberry, elderberry, cherries, and chokeberries.

3. Bananas

The benefits of bananas go beyond their potassium content. Along with providing 7% of the Daily Value (DV) for potassium, bananas contain:

Vitamin B6: 27% of the DV

27% of the DV Vitamin C: 12% of the DV

12% of the DV Magnesium: 8% of the DV

In addition, they offer a wide variety of plant compounds called polyphenols and phytosterols, both of which support your overall health. Furthermore, they’re high in prebiotics, a type of fiber that promotes the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut.

Note that green, unripe bananas are higher in resistant starch than ripe ones, and they’re a good source of the dietary fiber pectin. Both of these have been linked to a number of health benefits, including improved blood sugar control and better digestive health.

Meanwhile, ripe bananas are an excellent source of easily digested carbs, making them great to fuel up on before a workout.

4. Oranges

Oranges are known for their high vitamin C content, providing 91% of the DV in a single fruit. They’re also high in potassium, folate, thiamine (vitamin B1), fiber, and plant polyphenols.

Studies have found that consuming whole oranges may lower levels of inflammation, blood pressure, cholesterol, and post-meal blood sugar.

Though 100% orange juice provides a high volume of nutrients and antioxidants, it usually lacks dietary fiber. Varieties that include the pulp do include some fiber, so opt for these over juices without pulp.

That said, try to eat whole oranges more often, and keep juice portions to 1 cup (235 mL) or less per serving.

5. Mangoes

Known as the “king of fruits,” mangoes are an excellent source of potassium, folate, fiber, and vitamins A, C, B6, E, and K. They’re also rich in numerous plant polyphenols that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

In particular, mangoes are high in mangiferin, a potent antioxidant. Studies have shown it may protect the body from chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and certain forms of cancer.

What’s more, mangoes contain fiber, which helps support regular bowel movements and aids digestive health.

6. Avocados

Unlike most other fruits, avocados are high in healthy fats and low in natural sugars.

They’re mostly made of oleic acid, a monounsaturated fat linked to better heart health. They also contain high amounts of potassium, fiber, vitamin B6, folate, vitamins E and K, and two carotenoids known as lutein and zeaxanthin, which support eye health.

In fact, a high quality 2020 study found a significant decrease in cholesterol levels and an increase in blood lutein levels among participants who consumed an avocado per day for 5 weeks.

When compared by weight, avocados are higher in calories than most other fruits. However, studies have linked them to better weight management. Researchers have proposed that this is because their high fat and fiber contents promote fullness.

7. Pineapples

Pineapple is one of the most popular tropical fruits.

One cup (165 grams) of pineapple provides 88% of the DV for vitamin C and 73% of the DV for manganese.

Manganese supports metabolism and blood sugar regulation and acts as an antioxidant.

Pineapple also contains a number of polyphenolic compounds that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Additionally, pineapple contains an enzyme known as bromelain, which people commonly use to tenderize meats. Anecdotal sources also claim this enzyme may support digestion, though there’s limited research on this.

8. Strawberries

Strawberries are a favorite fruit for many. They’re delicious, convenient, and highly nutritious. In particular, strawberries are a good source of vitamin C, folate, and manganese.

They’re full of plant polyphenols that act as antioxidants, such as flavonoids, phenolic acids, lignans, and tannins.

In particular, they’re high in anthocyanins, ellagitannins, and proanthocyanidins, which studies have shown reduce the risk of chronic disease.

Furthermore, they have a low glycemic index, meaning they won’t significantly affect your blood sugar levels.

9. Cherries

Cherries are a great source of fiber and potassium, both of which are important for heart and gut health.

They’re also high in antioxidant plant compounds, such as anthocyanins and hydroxycinnamates, which help protect the body from oxidative stress.

Furthermore, they’re a good source of serotonin, tryptophan, and melatonin, which support good mood and sleep.

10. Olives

Though they may not readily come to mind when you think of fruit, olives are a great addition to your diet.

They’re an excellent source of vitamin E, copper, and a monounsaturated fat called oleic acid.

They’re also rich in plant polyphenols, such as oleuropein, hydroxytyrosol, and quercetin, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

In fact, whole olives and olive oil make up a large component of the Mediterranean diet, which studies have shown may lower the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, cognitive decline, overweight, and obesity.

11. Watermelon

Watermelon is a highly nutritious summer favorite. It’s an abundant source of antioxidants, such as vitamins A and C, beta carotene, and lycopene. It’s also a good source of potassium and magnesium.

In particular, watermelon is one of the top sources of lycopene, a carotenoid that gives watermelon its pink-red color.

A diet high in lycopene is linked to lower levels of oxidative stress and inflammation. The nutrient may also decrease the risk of heart disease, cancer, and type 2 diabetes.

Interestingly, lycopene and beta carotene may also provide minor skin protection from ultraviolet (UV) rays, reduce the risk of sunburns, and help your skin heal faster.

That said, you’ll still need to use sunscreen to keep your skin fully protected.

Finally, watermelon has a uniquely high water content. A single wedge (434 grams) provides 13.4 ounces (395 mL) of water. Since it’s high in both water and potassium, it can help hydrate and replenish electrolytes after a workout or on a hot summer day.

12. Kiwi

Also known as the Chinese gooseberry, kiwi is great for your health.

It’s high in vitamin C and a good source of fiber, potassium, folate, and vitamin E. It’s also a good source of carotenoids, including lutein, zeaxanthin, and beta carotene, which support eye health and become more dominant as fruits ripen.

Furthermore, people have used it in traditional Chinese medicine for hundreds of years to support gut health and digestion.

These benefits are due to its soluble and insoluble fiber, polyphenols, and digestive enzymes such as actinidin.

One small study showed that consuming 2 kiwis daily for 3 days increased stool frequency and softened stool, suggesting it may help treat mild constipation.

13. Peaches

Peaches are another summer favorite. They’re a good source of potassium, fiber, and vitamins A, C, and E. They also contain the carotenoids lutein, zeaxanthin, and beta carotene.

While the flesh and skin are both nutritious, the skin contains higher amounts of antioxidants, which can help fight free radicals in your body. Therefore, make sure you eat the peach skin to reap the greatest health benefits.

Fortunately, the nutrient content of peaches appears to be similar whether you consume them fresh or canned. However, if you opt for canned peaches, make sure they’re packed in water rather than sugary syrup.

14. Guava

Guava is a fantastic source of vitamin C. In fact, a single fruit (55 grams) provides 140% of the DV for this nutrient.

Along with this, guava contains some of the highest amounts of lycopene compared with other lycopene-rich foods like tomatoes, watermelon, and grapefruit.

It’s also a high source of other antioxidants, such as beta carotene and various flavonoids.

Because guava is so high in nutrients and antioxidants, consuming it regularly may support the health of your eyes, heart, kidneys, and skin.

It may likewise protect against chronic diseases and support a healthy immune system.

15. Grapes

Grapes are convenient, healthy, and particularly high in potassium and vitamin K, which both support heart health.

They’re a rich source of beneficial plant compounds that have been linked to numerous health benefits, such as a lowered risk of heart disease and certain types of cancer. These compounds include:

resveratrol

anthocyanins

caffeic acid

quercetin

kaempferol

While all varieties of grapes provide benefits, red and purple grapes have the highest antioxidant content. In particular, they produce purple-red pigments called anthocyanins, which have been linked to better heart and brain health.

16. Pomegranates

Pomegranates are known for their high antioxidant content.

They contain a lengthy list of beneficial plant compounds, such as flavonoids, tannins, and lignans. These have strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help fight free radicals and reduce your risk of chronic disease.

One high quality study found that people experienced significantly lower levels of inflammation after drinking 8.5 ounces (250 mL) of pomegranate juice per day for 12 weeks, compared with a placebo.

17. Grape Fruits

Grapefruit is one of the healthiest citrus fruits. It’s packed with vitamin C, potassium, fiber, and beta carotene, which your body converts into vitamin A.

In an observational study including 12,789 people, grapefruit consumption was linked to higher levels of HDL (good) cholesterol and lower body weight, waist circumference, body mass index (BMI), triglycerides, and levels of inflammation.

Moreover, regularly consuming grapefruit may aid weight management and promote heart health.

Though grapefruit is highly nutritious, some of its compounds can lessen or alter the effectiveness of certain medications. Talk with your healthcare professional about whether you can eat grapefruit if you’re taking:

statins

calcium channel blockers

corticosteroids

immunosuppressants

anti-anxiety medications

In these cases, you may have to avoid grapefruit.

The bottom line

Many delicious and nutritious fruits can help ensure good health.

While this list provides 20 of the most nutritious fruits, there are many others you can choose from.

To reap the greatest benefits, be sure to eat a variety of colorful fruits on a daily basis.