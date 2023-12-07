Eyiboh dismisses Jackson Ude’s claims in Akpabio’s birthday

Hon Eseme Eyiboh, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON, has dismissed the itinerant literature of blackmail as the latest extract from the stables of Mr Jackson Ude on plans by friends of President of the Senate for his birthday.

In a rebuttal to Ude’s claims that the funding of the birthday is coming from the Senate and MDAs, Eyiboh challenged the author to show evidence or else gear himself for a date with the law for damaging the reputations of otherwise respectable persons in good standing in the society. Mr Jackson Ude should know by now that, being a fugitive can not shield a serial blackmailer from the long arms of the law.

Eyiboh who identified himself as a pivot in the coordination of the birthday affirmed that it was a purely private initiative from the friends and associates of the President of the Senate who consistently over the years come together to celebrate the timeless legacies of Akpabio, the destiny child. He as such affirmed that Ude not being a friend or associate could not have been privy to this yearly show of solidarity and uncommon brotherhood to a renaissance man.

According to him, “Mr Ude who is certainly not a friend nor an associate of the President of the Senate has cooked up imaginations that extend the bounds of fantasy to apparently buttress his ranking in fiction writing.

“Unfortunately, in pushing his story on the plans that friends have for the Senate President, Ude has in his write-up encroached on the personal confidentiality of some of the friends of Senator Akpabio. It is a regrettable act of indiscretion picking up names of genuine friends of the President of the Senate in the hatchet job of character assassination of the distinguished President of the Senate and his close associates.

“As one of the friends deeply associated with the plans of the birthday, I affirm that the assertions of Ude including the tale of mopping funds from the Senate for the birthday are a cocktail of fabricated lies for which no serious person should rivet attention to.

“The birthday plans of the President of the Senate are well thought out plans from friends and associates from within and outside the National Assembly and funded from private sources even without the input of the President of the President.”

Hon Eyiboh as such called on all men of good reasoning to discountenance what he described as the frivolities of Mr Ude which he said were aimed at distracting from the plans to celebrate an uncommon man of destiny.

