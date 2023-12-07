Shettima, Arthur Eze, Ooni of Ife, Emir of Kano, Peter Obi, attends Ifejika, Prof Atanmo’s Children’s wedding in Lagos

L-r …Parents of the Bride, Mr Emmanuel Ifejika his wife Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/ CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika; the Couple Mr Chinedu Emmanuel Atanmo, his wife Former Miss Brittany Chinenye Ifejika; Parents of the Groom, Mrs Kole Atanmo; her husband Prof. Philip Nwabueze Atanmo (Isimili 1 of Ogidi) during the Holy Matrimony of their Children at Our Saviours’ Church TBS Lagos… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

L-r… Parents of the Bride, Mr Emmanuel Ifejika his wife Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/ CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika; The Diocesan Bishop of Lagos Anglican Communion, The Rt. Revd. Ifedola Okupevi; the Couple Mr. Chinedu Emmanuel Atanmo, his wife Former Miss Brittany Chinenye Ifejika; Father of the groom husband Prof Philip Nwabueze Atanmo (Isimili 1 of Ogidi).

Mr Chinedu Emmanuel Atanmo, his wife former Miss Brittany Chinenye signing the marriage register.

L-r …Group Managing Director of Rainoil Limited, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie (OON); Mother of the Bride Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika; The flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential polls, Peter Obi; Nigerian businessman / CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, Prince Arthur Eze; Mr Chinedu Emmanuel Atanmo, his wife Brittany; former Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

L-r …Constitutional Lawyer, Human Rights … Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN; with Nigerian businessman / CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, Prince Arthur Eze.

L-r … Wife of 2023 presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mrs Titi Abubakar; with The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi.

L-r; Group Managing Director of Techno Oil Group, Mrs. Nkechi Obi (OON); Mrs Ngozi Anyaegbu her husband Chairman/CEO, Chisco Group of Companies, Dr Chidi Anyaegbu.

L-r …President GCA Energy Limited Mr. Greg Uanseru; Mother of the Bride Nigerian lawyer and Chairperson/CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika; Nigerian technocrat, businessman and politician, Timi Alaibe.

L-r… Chairman of Ineh Mic Motors Atunwase of Lagos. Chief Mike Inegbese, his wife Chief (Mrs.) Mary.

L-r …Minister of State for Labour & Employment. Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; Chairman, Eko Hotel Mr Gilbert Chagoury; Vice President, Kashim Shettima; Nigerian businessman / CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, Prince Arthur Eze; mother of the bride Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika.

L-r… Managing Director of Chisco Energy Chidi Anyaegbu Jr; Mrs, Franca Onuoha, her husband, Chairman Ailes Group & Fradrill Oil Service Limited High Chief Michael Onuoha; Mr Ekene Okonkwo and CEO of Chisco Express, Mr. Obinna Anyaegbu.

L-r… Chairman/CEO of CHIKASON Group Chief (Dr) Alexander Chika Okafor (OFR) his wife Group/MD CHIKASON Groups ,Engr Favor Chika- Okafor ; with HRM Iyom Onyekwuluje.

Group Chief Executive Officer of INSIGHT REDEFINI . Dr. Ken Onyeali-Ikpe; his wife CEO Fidelity Bank Plc , Mrs. Nneka Onyeali- Ikpe ; Founder/Group MD , Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Dr. Stella Okoli.

L-r … Chairman Nepal Oil and Gas ,Elder Ekeoma Eme Ekeoma ; his wife , MD/CEO Nepal Oil and Gas ,Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma; Nigerian businessman, philanthropist and politician. Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii ;Nigerian business magnet, investor and philanthropist. Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu.

L-r… Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti; The flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential polls, Peter Obi and Emir of Kano Emir Ado Bayero.

L-r… Mr Areh his wife Mrs Ngozi Areh and a guest.

L-r… Chairman of Air Peace Airlines, Barrister Allen Onyema; his wife Vice Chairman, Air Peace Limited. Mrs. Alice Onyema; Mrs Ginika Okafor her husband Chairman, Vixa Pharmaceutical Company Ltd. Chief Ebuka Okafor and Mr Emeka Okonkwo.

L-r… Member Idemili North / South Federal Constituency, Anambra State, Hon Uchenna Harris Annie-Okonkwo; Mr . Eddy Mgbemenam; Prince Ike Iloghalu his wife Executive Director of Polaris Bank Ltd. Mrs Chinwe Iloghalu.

L-r… Group Executive Director of Rainoil Limited Mrs. Godrey Ogbechie; MD/CEO Nepal Oil and Gas, Barrister Ngozi. Ekeoma; Senator Andy Uba; Managing Director/CEO Fidelity Bank PLC. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe and Vice Chairman, Air Peace Limited Mrs. Alice Onyema.

L-r… Vice President, Kashim Shettima; Nigerian businessman / CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, Prince Arthur Eze; Mrs Catherine Uju Ifejika her husband, Mr Emmanuel; the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential polls, Peter Obi.

Mr Chinedu Emmanuel Atanmo, his wife Former Miss Brittany Chinenye Ifejika, cutting their wedding cake, during the reception Eko Hotel in Lagos 2/12/23 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

