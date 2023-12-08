Champion Newspapers Limited
Anglican Communion Diocese of Lagos Bishop Rt. Rev Ifedola visitation, fellowship with inmates at Nigeria Correctional Service female custodial Kirikiri in Lagos

The Bishop of Anglican Communion Diocese of Lagos .The Rt. Rev. Ifedola Okupevi (5left), his wife Mrs. Roseline, Director of the Directorate of Correction Centres. Diocese of Lagos . Venerable Chijioke Ezeanya; (1 right) Provost Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina The Very Rev, Dr. Adebola Ojofeitimi; (3 left) during the 2023 Christmas Visitation and Fellowship with inmates at Nigerian Correctional Service Female Custodial Kirikiri Lagos by Diocese of Lagos Anglican Communion Church Lagos on 4/12/2023.

 

