I’ll never disappoint you, Randle promises Secretariat Membership Club

CHINYERE IKEANYI

The new President of Secretariat Membership Club, Otunba Ayodeji Randle, has promised that he and members of the new executive would not disappoint the Club.

Otunba Randle made the promise in his acceptance speech as the newly-elected President of the Club recently during its 33rd Annual General Meeting in Lagos.

He aalso said: “I, together with other executive members, will do all within our capabilities, through divine guidance, to justify the confidence you have reposed in us”.

Randle then appealed to members to co-operate with the new executive to achieve its lofty objectives, pointing out that: “Without your collaboration and support, there is little or nothing the new executive body can achieve”.

Commending the outgoing Executive Body for a job well done, Otunba Randle said: “I appeal to you all to extend the same support to me and my executive team. Together, we will smash all barriers. Together, we will all achieve our lofty aims. Together, we will all be happy”.

Earlier in his speech, the Immediate Past President, Captain Gabriel Ade Ayeni, stated that despite the challenges faced at inception, his administration excelled as it liquidated N100 million in the area of acquisition and purchase of our club’s house.

Captain Ayeni also said his administration was able to add some other infrastructure and amenities “including this pavilion and conveniences which was named as “Chief Engineer Sylvanus Ghasarah pavilion”.

“This couldn’t have been made possible without the doggedness of our untiring, generous and supportive Patron Chief Engr. Sylvanus Ghasarah (OFR), same also for the tremendous support and donations we got from our indefatigable members who paid quite a significant amount of money of N2.5million and above”, he added.

Thanking members for the support to his administration, Ayeni urged them “to let’s carry this beautiful spirit into the new administration and together, we will move our club to the next level and achieve greatness”.

He further said: “It is truly remarkable to see how much we have accomplished in uplifting our club, and there is still so much to be achieved as we work tirelessly towards continuous improvement and development of our club. Together, we share a vision of creating the best and most improved environment, a place we can proudly call our home away from home”.

In his report, the General Secretary of the Club, Muyiwa Oremuyiwa, after reeling out what the Club has achieved in the 24 months, enjoined all members to reject bitterness and embrace love.

Oremuyiwa stated: “Peace must begin with each of us within each of us. When there is peace in the heart, there will be peace in the family. When there is peace in the family, there will be peace in the community. When there is peace in the community, there will be peace in the country. When there is peace in the country there will be peace in the world”.

