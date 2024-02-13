NSCDC tasked on securing Ondo Waterways

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Ondo State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps( NSCDC) has been urged to support all efforts being advanced to secure the expansive waterways within the coastal territory of Ondo State.

The founder of Gallery Security Services, a Private Security guard firm contracted by the government to secure Ondo Water Ways, High Chief Bibopere Ajube, the Beleukoriowei of Arogbo kingdom, made the appeal on Tuesday at the firm base at Ajagba when he hosted NSCDC Commandant Ibiloye Oluyemi.

Commandant Ibiloye was at the riverine area of the State to familiarize himself with the operations of his men at the Command Marine base and also to seek the support of stakeholders in the riverine area towards having a safer waterways, creeks and coaster areas.

The Commandant and his entourage were earlier taken through a tour of the Gallery Security outposts and security installations around the coverage area.

High Chief Ebi Molos took time to explain the routes and how they connect other states like Lagos, Delta, Edo and Bayelsa and the attended security challenges.

Commandant Ibiloye, who observed that Ondo State is relatively peaceful and there is need to keep it at that level, sort for the collaboration of all security agencies to protect the area especially now that the state is preparing for the funeral rite of the late Governor.

High Chief Ajube assured the Commandant of his support, saying: “I am happy to welcome you to Ondo State; we at Gallery are loyalist of government with the sole objective of protecting our people.

“We have the understanding of this environment and we support security agencies. The government has to as a matter of urgency look critically into the issue of who they contract to secure our waterways”, he advised.

NSCDC, the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Navy, the IGP Special Taskforce on Oil, Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering and Gallery Security services are synergizing to fight economic saboteurs in Ondo State.

