Rights group urges Soludo to re-award abandoned Anambra road project

Phil Okose, Onitsha

A human rights organization, Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, Anambra State branch, Monday, in Onitsha, urged Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, to re-award for completion, the abandoned Ugwuakwu-Ibughubu-Achalla road in Umuchu, Aguata Local Government Area, that links to Umunze, Orumba South Local Government Area.

Recall that the road was awarded by former Governor Willie Obiano, to decongest the ever-busy Nkwo Umuchu-Osete road and curtail incessant road accidents, thereby giving the community sense of belonging as the road was then inaccessible.

It was gathered that after rehabilitation of about 40 per cent of the project, it was abandoned due to paucity of funds.

Consequently, the road was hit by incessant torrential downpour that resulted in some portions of the dilapidated and deplorable road becoming a nightmare as it became inaccessible to indigenes, commuters and visitors.

In a press statement signed and issued to newsmen by comrade Vincent Ezekwueme and Chidi Mbah, chairman and secretary respectfully and tagged, “When one suffers directly everyone suffers indirectly”, CLO called on Governor Soludo to swing into action and dispatch his commissioner for Works and Transition Committee chairman, Aguata council area, Hon.Chibuike Offorbuike, for on the spot assessment of the pathetic and pitiable condition of the road for prompt and immediate solution.

“It is of prime importance to note that if urgent and immediate steps are not taken by the government to ameliorate the predicament of the road users, it will disconnect the village from local government.

According to CLO the poor state of the road has now caused gross havoc, erosion, excruciating pains and sufferings to the people forcing them to live in perpetual fear of uncertainty.

The organization however commended a philanthropist and an indigene of the community, Chief Abraham Oti (a.k.a Mighty Mighty) for single handedly constructing Achalla Umuchu road and building eight bungalows for eight indigent families from different villages in Umuchu and other numerous poverty alleviation projects.

“We appeal to other affluent individuals to emulate his humanitarian and patriotic gesture.

Worthy of commendation is his Excellency’s massive road constructions and rehabilitations, especially Niger Street, Iweka, Ziks Avenue, (all in Onitsha) and Ekwulobia Flyover, among others.

“We solicit extension of such good gesture to Ugwuakwu-Ibughubu-Achalla and Obinna Iloh Street in Nkwelle-Ezunaka, to Nkpor,” CLO pleaded.