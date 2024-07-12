UNODC officials visit IGP, delivers 2024 Corruption Survey Report

.As NPF emerges most improved organization against corruption

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun the 12th of July 2024, held a meeting with officials of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) at the IGP’s Smart Conference Hall, Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja.

The UNODC team led by the Acting Country Representative UNODC, Mr Danilo Campisi, who stood as a representative for the Executive Director UNODC, Mrs. Ghada Waly, expressed their heartfelt pleasure with regards to the results gotten from their recently conducted corruption survey.

It is worthy of note that Nigeria is the only country to have carried out a third consecutive corruption survey, with the 1st, 2nd and 3rd happening in 2016, 2019 and 2024 respectively. And the results from these surveys place Nigeria as the country with the most improvement in the fight against corruption. The UNODC further revealed that this survey was carried out strictly based on facts and data and not based on perceptions.

This revealed fact indicates the significant growth of the country under its new leadership and consequently, the transformation of the Nigeria Police Force under the administration of the 22nd Indigenous Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

Expressing his sincere gratitude to the UNODC for their support and commending their efforts and mode of this survey, the IGP emphasized anew his vision for the Nigeria Police Force and Nigeria as a whole, stating that the results of this survey would serve as motivation for the NPF to intensify its efforts in combating crime and corruption, and setting a greater standard.