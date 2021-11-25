Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Igbo Leaders’ Visit To Buhari: MASSOB  Blasts Coalition of Northern Groups  On Call For Amechi’s Arrest

Metro news
By Editor
0 4

 

….Condemn Military Invasion Of Odume

 by Cosmas Chukwu,Enugu

 

The pioneer proBiafran group, the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra MASSOB, has condemned “the Coalition of Northern Groups,,CNG,and their sponsors on their unguided and stupid statements against chief Mbazuruike Amaechi led Igbo patriotic leaders that visited Major General Mohammadu Buhari in Aso Villa for an interface meeting concerning the detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and agitation clamours for an independent state of Biafra.”

In a prss rwlease issued by MASSOB and  signed by its Director of Information,Samul Edeson and made available to reporters online,the group  said that  “MASSOB views this attack on Honorable Igbo leaders as an attack against the Igbo nation. Though the statements of CNG are unpatriotic, parasitic and insensitive, they will never go unpunished.

 

“MASSOB will always see CNG as bunch of cowards, charlatans and street boys that is always at the service of Fulani northern oligarchy and their mission of enthroning Islamic fundamentalsm in Nigeria.. They are working for the northern based Islamic terrorist organizations including the Fulani herdsmen, Fulani bandits, Boko Haram, ISWAP and president Muhammed Buhari led federal government. ”

MASSOB averred that “The Suleiman Abdul led CNG has failed to call  for the arrest  of Sheik Gummi who has been negotiating, dining and speaking for terrorist criminals and bandits that are  killing, kidnapping and causing genocide in northern Nigeria.”

Similarly,MASSOB also “condemned the illegal military invasion of Umuchite village in Obeagu Odume autonomous community of Aninri LGA last week.

 

“It will be recalled that the combine team of Nigeria security personnel stormed the community with four armoured cars, seven army hilux vans, five mobile police hilux vans and three DSS black jeeps in executing the order of inflicting psychological and traumatic pains on the citizens.

 

“On the arrival of the Nigeria combined security agents in Umuchite village, they start shooting sporadically for about six hours creating fears and pandemonium before they leave. Their insensitive and primitive unprofessional displays have thrown the community in an emergency mourning because three women among those that suffered psychological trauma have died.”

MASSOB submitted in conclusion that  “Nigeria army are the  chief agents of untimely deaths sent to Igbo land for depopulation of our people.”

Continue Reading
Editor 1761 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Osun: Indigenes disapprove selected Ikirun monarch, say…

Reps, Retired Military Top Brass Parley on Insecurity, Human…

Child marriage is a major challenge in Nigeria -Anuoluwapo…

Ugwuanyi Joins PMAN In  High Praise Session  In Enugu   

1 of 45

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More