I will continue to take part in evangelism till the end –Iwuanyanwu

VICTOR DURUAMAKU , Owerri

An Elder statesman and philanthropist, Chief Emmanuel C Iwuanyanwu, has vowed to continue his involvement in the work evangelism.

Chief Iwuanyanwu who is also a knight of St. Christopher, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion believed that there is no other thing that can qualify one for salvation than to work for God in whatever capacity

Speaking at this year’s, (2021) provincial singing competition and cantata, organized in honour and remembrance of his late wife lady Eudora Nnenna Ozinyereaku Iwuanyanwu weekend at the cathedral of St. Mathews (Ang) church Atta Ikeduru, Ikeduru LGA Imo state

In a solemn voice, Chief Iwuanyanwu recalled that late lady Eudora Iwuanyanwu all through her life time lived a Christian life and was very close to God as she glued to her bible

Going further on the story of his late wife, Chief Iwuanyanwu said, ” when I lost my dear wife Eudora, I thought I would also die because she meant a lot to me ”

He said ” however, I thank God for giving me a new wife, a young girl, Frances”

According to him, ” my new wife Frances is doing very well and has followed the part of Eudora in the worship of God and always taking part in the work of God”

Declaring the music festival open, the chairman of the occasion and the Arch. Bishop of the province, His Grace Most Rev. David C Onuoha after the observation of one minute silence in honour of the late lady Eudora Iwuanyanwu, commended chief Iwuanyanwu for sponsoring the festival in honour of his late wife

According to him, late lady Eudora Iwuanyanwu, being a good Christian woman represented a lot in Christendom .

He commended Chief Iwuanyanwu for sponsoring the festival asking, ” how else can a man remember, exhibit love and affection to his departed wife if not through this way Chief Iwuanyanwu has done”

The Arch Bishop noted ” Chief Iwuanyanwu is an accomplished politician, entrepreneur and the greatest achievement he has made is this cathedral church of St. Mathews Atta where we are now ”

He noted further” Chief Iwuanyanwu has been very serious church man in the province so we pray that God will greatly reward his efforts, renew his life so that the church and the society will continue to benefit from him ”

He added” what Chief Iwuanyanwu is doing is pure evangelism using his resources to promote the worship of God”

The singing competition featured twelve choirs from the diocese that made up the Ecclesiastical province with the cathedral choir from the Ikeduru Diocese the home diocese of Chief Iwuanyanwu winning the Trophy for the first position

However, as part of honour to the Iwuanyanwu family, Ugoeze Catherine Enwerem of Vin–Val Catherine presented good refreshments at the occasion.

