Uzodimma at 63, rededicates self to serve humanity

VICTOR DURUAMAKU , Owerri

In what is obviously a vow in the House of God and in the presence of faithful, and his own way of giving back to the society, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State on Sunday rededicates his life to the service of humanity.

He did on the occasion of thanksgiving to God on his 63rd birthday celebration held at the Government House Chapel Owerri.

An excited Governor Uzodimma had thanked God Almighty, his wife, his family, the people of Imo State, friends, political associates, Ndi-Igbo and all Nigerians for their support and belief in him these past 63 years.

Governor Uzodimma’s words: ‘’On the solemn occasion of thanksgiving to God on my birthday celebration I wish to rededicate myself to service of Imo people and indeed Ndi-Igbo and pray God to strengthen me always to give my best to the service of humanity.”

He specifically thanked God whom he acknowledged has done a lot for him at 63.

He recalled that accolades, emcomia and felicitations started pouring in on him with the presentation of his book, ‘’REFLECTIONS ON THE IGBO QUESTION’’, and thanked once again all those that supported the event.

Hear Governor Uzodimma: ‘’What happened at the book presentation had reinforced my resolve to serve Imo people transparently and honestly. It was an incredible goodwill, and the much needed tonic to galvanize myself and my team to undertake more productive ventures in the journey to serve the State better through the Shared Prosperity Agenda.’’

He reiterated his earlier pledge not to use the opportunity of his office to appropriate the patrimony of the people of Imo to himself and his friends as was the case with the administration of former Governor Rochas Okorocha, now a Senator.

Governor Uzodimma recalled meeting a sordid and daunting situation on assumption of office some two years ago, but thanked God that “through concerted efforts of my administration and the dogged efforts of my team who were selfless and dedicated the narrative is gradually changing.”

“Imo State once more belongs to Imo people, as infrastructural provisions are far better today than in past two years.”

He regretted the ugly issues that greeted his administration at inception such as the COVID-19; #EndSARS; and worst of it all, the insecurity that is heightened by the activities of the unknown gunmen, as setbacks that had retarded the wheel of his administration’s progress and speed.

Regardless, he thanked God that his administration has been able to contain the situation and warn the perpetrators of the heinous crimes of banditry and bloodletting of innocent citizens in the State to desist or be ready to face the fool weight of Government and the wrath of God.

He reiterated the readiness of his administration towards the Recovery Agenda, insisting that he will stop at nothing in making sure that all looted property of Imo people are all recovered. “As a matter of fact the prosperity agenda is on a speed gear,’’ he said.

He further pledged to be honest and not betray the trust reposed in him by Imo people, reassuring that “in the coming days, government will roll out all its paraphernalia to ensure that the interest of Imo people will continue to be the primary concern of government.”

In his brief remarks while rejoicing and celebrating with the Governor on his birthday, Chief (Eng.) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu congratulated him and commended him for his foresight on the book he wrote.

He said it was reflective of Governor Uzodimma’s sincere approach to the governance of Imo State, particularly as regards keeping promises he has made to Imo people.

Speaking while setting the tune for cutting the Governor’s birthday cake, the Deputy Governor of Imo State Prof. Placid Njoku described his principal as “an all round personality, a man of many positive parts who has come to honestly serve God and man” and wished him many more years ahead

However, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma is worried about the level of insecurity in the land , has called for a joint effort to secure the state during and after the Yuletide

The Governor called on all Imo people to join hands with him to secure the state in the interest of everyone.

He spoke on Sunday at the Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square Owerri during the Imo Thanksgiving Day Carol of Nine Lessons 2021, organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria O mo State Chapter, where he promised to do whatever it will take to bring peace back to Imo State. The theme was: Peace be Still.

The Governor had thanked the CAN leadership in Imo State for organizing the event to usher in the Christmas mood in Imo which he said was a way of celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

He regretted that Christmas which naturally should be a period of joy everywhere in the world is now viewed differently in Imo because of the activities of banditry and unknown gunmen “even though some of them are known.”

He said apart from the above named vices, the problem of kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes fester in Imo State which he said are politically motivated.

Governor Uzodimma therefore thanked CAN for putting the event together, noting that they have done so severally in the past and appealed to God to remove the load of insecurity on the head of innocent citizens of Imo State.

He however blamed the killings and insecurity on the selfish ambition of politicians and pleaded with those who have one political interest or the other to “stop killing our brothers and sisters so that by the time they will emerge as Governors, Senators and other political positions they will see the people to lead.”

He reminded them that Imo people believe in God and have decided to leave everything in the hands of God as the judge and arbiter.

On the part of the Government, Governor Uzodimma assured that he will continue to serve Imo people without fear or favour, promising that he will not relent in ensuring that those who are behind the killings and banditry in Imo State are paid back in their own coin.

“Imo under my leadership is ready for them and I assure them that my administration is very ready for them. Whatever it will take to bring back peace to Imo State my Government will do it.”

He reassured Imo people and the congregation that his administration will rise to the occasion “by making sure our people go about their businesses without fear of harassment or any molestation.”

The Governor promised Imo people that Christmas will bring them blessings and peace of God “because the heart of Imo people is pure and they have not done any bad to any people or group of people,” noting that, “evil will follow them who plan evil for the innocent.”

He urged the congregation to continue in their prayers for Imo State and Nigeria just as he wished them Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year.

In his homily, the Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, the Most Rvd. SCK Uche, thanked God for everything that had happened, especially by preserving the lives of his people from insurgency, banditry and insecurity, emphasizing that Jesus whom we are celebrating is the ‘’Prince of Peace’’.

The Prelate admonished all not to let their heart be troubled, adding that “in human existence there is always rancour, trouble everywhere but if you have relationship with God you must overcome.”

He advised Imo people in particular and Nigerians in general to rededicate themselves to the word of God this season, “seek his face to grant us peace, pursue peace with earnest and sincere words on our mouth and shun all things that separate us from the love and peace of God because Christmas is about peace and harmony.”

Expressing satisfaction with the programme, the Executive Secretary Nigeria Pilgrims Commission, Revd. Dr. Yakubu Pam congratulated Imo people and the State CAN for being able to “rally the crowd that graced the occasion in the midst of insecurity everywhere today.”

He also thanked Governor Uzodimma for always showing concern in the things of God and used the opportunity to solicit, once more, his sponsorship of Christians to Israel for pilgrimage next year.

