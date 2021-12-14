Despite COVID-19, Lagos Agric ministry generates N1bn in 2021- Commissioner

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture said it has generated over N1 billion as IGR this year alone in spite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 scourge.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya who mad the revelation at this year’s Lagos Food Fest, explained that the event was put together to allow residents unwind and relax with their families.

Highlight of the event was the appearance of Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was the Special Guest of honour and also prepared seafood rice with celebrity chef, and the winner of Big Brother Nigeria Mr. Whitemoney to the delight of all the guests.

The Food Fest which has as its theme : “A taste of Lagos” was spiced with various entertaining activities including a fashion show, music presentation among others.

Olusanya mentioned that the Food Fest is a follow-up on the success story of the five editions of the annual Lagos Seafood Festival, which was held between the year 2012 to 2020.

She further stressed that the event which was an offshoot of the annual Seafood Festival, allowed the State to celebrate its seafood varieties that is spiced up with other exciting side attractions.

According to her, “We just want to give them the honour, we want to give them the accord for serving the State well, they have done over and beyond in this year 2021 to deliver food security to a reasonable extent, for the first time in the history of the ministry, we’ve crossed a billion in IGR. So we feel that it’s imperative that we give them some form of appreciation.”

The Ministry also used the occasion to celebrate some of their outstanding staff who assisted to achieve the triumph in the last one year.

Gifts were given to both junior and senior members of staff and highest revenue generating agency for outstanding performances.

