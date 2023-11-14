Champion Newspapers Limited
I was ‘robbed’ of CAF African Player of the Year Award – Mikel Obi

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel John Obi has claimed he was robbed of the CAF African Player of the Year Award in 2013.

Speaking in his new podcast, Obi One, the former Chelsea midfielder noted that he won more than Toure during the year in review.

Mikel Obi played a pivotal role as the Blues won the UEFA Europa League.

He was also a key part of the Nigeria squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

However, Mikel Obi could only finish behind Toure in the CAF Player of the Year voting.

“In 2013, it was my trophy (CAF Award) to be won. I won the Africa Cup of Nations, I won the Champions League, the year before and the Europa League the year 2013.

“And Yaya only won… he didn’t win anything and coming into the ceremony, I thought I was winning, the information was that I was going to win it, I was told by CAF I was going to win it,” Mikel Obi said.

 

