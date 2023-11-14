Reps To Oversee Implementation of Paris Agreement on Climate Change

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Climate Change has said that it is ready to work aggressively to ensure the effective implementation of the Paris Agreement for resilient action on climae change.

Chairman of the House Committee Hon Chris Nkwonta gave the assurance during an inaugural address at the meeting of the House Committee at the National Assembly, Abuja.

He said that the Committee is expected to oversight the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) and ensure the integration of Climate Change activities across all MDAs and organizational structures

Climate change he further said is not a distant threat, but a present reality that affects every aspect of our lives. It is a threat to our health, food security, water resources, biodiversity, security, and economic development.

The phenomenon he said knows no boundaries, ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation. It is a threat that requires urgent and collective action from all, as Nigerians, as Africans, and as global citizens.

The Committee on Climate Change is established as a strategic legislative vehicle saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the implementation of the Paris agreement to which Nigeria is signatory. The Committee is expected to oversight the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC) and ensure the integration of Climate Change activities across all MDAs and organizational structures.

The constitution of the House panel is part of the nation’s response to climate change adaptation and mitigation as provided for in the Climate Change Act, 2021 – the legal framework for the country to achieve its climate goals while attaining long-term socio-economic sustainability and resilience.

The Committee assured of readiness to use legislative measures to find solutions to the climate change challenges by legislating on matters relating to climate change mitigation and adaptation to ensure that our laws and policies are aligned with global best practices.

The Committee will Oversight the NCCC as established by the Climate Change Act 2021, all MDA’s under the country’s Jurisdiction and work on the Annual Budget Estimates among other responsibilities, Pursuant to Standing Orders 20 Rule 22 of the House of Representative, Tenth edition.

The Committee also said it will work closely with the National Council on Climate Change on capacity building programs, international conferences, seminars etc. on climate change within and outside the country. We will also ensure that adequate provisions are made under the budget to allow the necessary agencies carry out their statutory obligations and activities in line with the vision.

The lawmaker charged members of the committee to brace up for the task ahead of the committee as they hold meetings with NGO’s and Key stakeholders noting that there is a lot of work to be done and they need to be aware of the challenges and opportunities ahead.