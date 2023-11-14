Champion Newspapers Limited
Assemblies of God Nigeria Lagos Mainland District Women’s Ministries, Annual district Thanksgiving Service held in Lagos

L-r ...District women coordinator   Assemblies of God Nigeria Lagos Mainland District Women’s  Ministries Pastor  (Mrs.) Charity  Awazie, Praising God with other women during the annual thanksgiving service held at Assemblies of God church 111 Clegg Street Surulere Lagos on 4/11/2023 ...PHOTOS:CHINYERE  IKEANYI.
 District women coordinator   Assemblies of God Nigeria  Lagos Mainland District Women’s   Ministries Pastor  (Mrs.) Charity  Awazie, ministering to the women.
Cross Section of the Women’s  Ministries at the Thanksgiving.
Nigerian popular gospel singer, songwriter and philanthropist Sister Chinyere Udoma, singing at Thanksgiving.
Cross  Section of the Choristers, singing during the annual thanksgiving service held at Assemblies of God church 111 Clegg Street Surulere Lagos on 4/11/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE  IKEANYI.

 

