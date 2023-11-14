Assemblies of God Nigeria Lagos Mainland District Women’s Ministries, Annual district Thanksgiving Service held in Lagos Photo Gallery L-r ...District women coordinator Assemblies of God Nigeria Lagos Mainland District Women’s Ministries Pastor (Mrs.) Charity Awazie, Praising God with other women during the annual thanksgiving service held at Assemblies of God church 111 Clegg Street Surulere Lagos on 4/11/2023 ...PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI. 13 Share District women coordinator Assemblies of God Nigeria Lagos Mainland District Women’s Ministries Pastor (Mrs.) Charity Awazie, ministering to the women. Cross Section of the Women’s Ministries at the Thanksgiving. Nigerian popular gospel singer, songwriter and philanthropist Sister Chinyere Udoma, singing at Thanksgiving. Cross Section of the Choristers, singing during the annual thanksgiving service held at Assemblies of God church 111 Clegg Street Surulere Lagos on 4/11/2023 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI. For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Twitter– @championnewsng Continue Reading Annual district Thanksgiving Service held in LagosAssemblies of God Nigeria Lagos Mainland District Women’s MinistriesChampion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngCHINYERE IKEANYIdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLatest News 13 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
