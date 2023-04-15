Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

How Tiwa Savage’s new domestic staff shared information about her movement with kidnappers

Entertainment
By Victor Kalu
31
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos, have arrested some persons in connection with the alleged attempt to kidnap Tiwa Savage.

The department’s spokesperson, CSP Oluniyi Ogundeyi, confirmed this on Saturday in Lagos.

News of the attempt to kidnap the musician broke out on Friday through social media.

Reports revealed that the musician’s private security vigilance and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) saved her from the suspects.

It gathered that the failed plot was allegedly planned by Savage’s new domestic staff, who had been entrusted with vital information about her.

Sources said that the domestic staff had been trailing the singer as she left her home and shared the information with other members of the alleged kidnapping gang.

”Yes, we have some suspects, they are in our custody. They are about four,” the spokesperson said

Continue Reading
Victor Kalu 116 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Khosi wins Big Brother Titans Season 1

Obi will soon be arrested, watch out – Kanayo O Kanayo…

Peter Igho, Senator laud Glo Festival of Joy promo

Mkmary Fashion Show 2022 Honours White Money, others,

1 of 45