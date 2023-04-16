Badagry PDP Ward E Exco denies suspending party’s state chairman

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in Ward E, Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State, Hon. Jamiu Nunayon Boglo, the Ward secretary, Mr. Homakon Jacob Mautin, and other members of the Ward Executive Council ( Exco) have denied the fake letter purportedly suspending the state chairman of the party, Hon. Philip Olabode Aivoji.

In a press statement jointly signed by the Ward chairman and other members of the Exco in Ward E, Badagry Local Government, Hon. Boglo described as fake and malicious the letter that they signed purportedly suspending Hon. Aivoji.

Hon. Boglo warned those behind the forged letter of the state chairman’s suspension to desist as their action had a criminal undertone.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a malicious and false letter purportedly from the Exco members of Ward E, Keta – West, Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State suspending the party’s state chairman, Honourable Philip Olabode Aivoji, and we were surprised, dumbfounded and shocked to read the such letter in the media”

“We, the undersigned who is the incumbent and the authentic Ward E Exco members of Keta – West, Badagry Local Government Area, whose names appeared on the said letter of suspension, but whose signatures were forged, hereby unequivocally refute signing of any letter of suspension, and we state categorically that the purported letter of suspension did not emanate from us and we deny it in its entirely”

The Ward chairman noted that at no time did the members contemplate such a heinous act on a leader who had remained not only a mentor but also an inspiration to everybody in the Ward as he had on many occasions committed his personal resources to the growth of the party in the Ward in particular and the state in general.

He further stressed that the ward hereby denounced the purported suspension and dissociated the Exco and entire members from it as it did not emanate from any member of the Exco of Ward E in Badagry Local Government whose names were maliciously written without their consent and signatures, which were dubiously forged.

” We condemn in strong terms the perpetrators of this dastardly act, who must be thoroughly investigated, prosecuted and made to face the full wrath of the law, more so that the party’s gubernatorial candidate in the last election, Dr. Olajide Adediran, in his report on the election, never mentioned Hon. Philip Aivoji as one of the party leaders who collected the funds meant for the state from the national headquarters to prosecute the election and also it was the national headquarters of our great party that gave the directives for an alliance with the Labour Party and not the personal decision of the state chairman”, he said.

Hon. Boglo stressed that the enemies of the party must have crafted this forgery as a distraction plan to cause crisis and disaffection in the Lagos State chapter of the party, adding that their inordinate ambition had blinded them from seeing the reality.

He, however, called on the Department of the State Security (DSS), the Police and other security operatives to investigate and unmask those behind the writing and forgery of his signature and that of other Ward E Exco, Badagry Local Government members on this fake letter.

Meanwhile, Hon. Boglo advised the party’s teeming members and the general public to disregard this false and misleading letter as the members never authored it.

” The Exco and the entire members of the PDP in Ward E, Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State have implicit confidence in the state chairman of our party as attested to by the State Exco of the party at his Thursday, April 6, 2023 meeting, where a vote of confidence was passed on him with a promise to support him and his efforts at ensuring the party heals and recovers from the defeat suffered during the last elections and wouldn’t have been ungrateful to a leader who has not only been a mentor, but also an inspiration to us in the Ward in particular and the state in general”, he concluded.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng