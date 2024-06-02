Heirs Insurance Group Announces N8million Scholarship, launches its National Essay Championship for JSS Students

- The top three finalists will benefit from an all-expense-paid trip for final presentation at Transcorp Hilton Abuja

- The winner’s school will also receive N1million grant

Lagos, Nigeria – May 29, 2024 – Heirs Insurance Group, Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance group, invites Junior Secondary School Students to apply for the third edition of its prestigious Heirs Insurance Essay Championship (formerly called Heirs Life Essay Championship), its biggest yet. The Championship promises exceptional prizes and scholarships for the finalists.

The winning student will receive a N5million scholarship, and their school will receive an additional N1 million grant, as a reward for academic excellence and community support. The first and second runners-up will also receive a N2million and N1million scholarship respectively, in addition to being invited for an all-expense paid trip to the iconic Transcorp Hilton, where the final presentation will take place.

The nationwide competition, aimed at fostering creativity, critical thinking, and writing skills among young Nigerian students, promises to be the most exciting and rewarding yet.

All secondary school students across the country in JSS1 – JSS3 are invited to write a 500-word essay titled “If I Could Invent Something New” and submit the essays on www.heirsinsurancegroup.com/essay. The submission period is from May 27 to July 7, 2024. Entries will be judged based on originality, depth of analysis, clarity of expression, and adherence to competition guidelines. Schools and parents are invited to encourage their students and children respectively, to apply.

Commenting on the commencement of the 3rd edition of the Essay Championship, Ifesinachi Okpagu, Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance Group, said: “We are excited to review all the brilliant ideas and inspiring stories that will emerge from this year’s competition. The last two editions were a resounding success, with last year’s winner, Kentimfon Ndanyongmong from Akwa Ibom State earning recognition from his state Governor. We look forward to celebrating the outstanding achievements of our young children and contributing to their academic growth.”

All essays will be graded by distinguished judges, comprising educators, industry experts, and literary figures. The judging process will be thorough and transparent, ensuring that only the most deserving essays are selected. The winners will be announced on the Heirs Insurance website and social media platforms in August 2024.

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance arm of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment company, with investments across 24 countries and four continents, founded and led by Tony Elumelu. With a rapidly expanding retail footprint and an omnichannel digital presence, Heirs Insurance Group, comprising Heirs General Insurance Limited, Heirs Life Assurance Limited and Heirs Insurance Brokers, serves both corporate and individual customers across Nigeria.

Heirs Insurance Group is championing financial inclusion and leading the digital insurance play in Nigeria, demonstrating its mission to democratise access to insurance. As part of its unique proposition, the Group rolled out digital and mobile channels to simplify access to insurance and make insurance accessible to everyone