LPG utilisation: Gas retailers urge FG to encourage investors

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers (LPGAR), says to boost Liquefied Petroleum Gas utilisation, government needs to encourage investors by giving all necessary incentives that can lower the price of gas.

The Branch National Chairman of LPGAR, Mr Ayobami Olarinoye, made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday against the backdrop of increase in price of cooking gas.

Olarinoye said that the Nigeria LNG Ltd. (NLNG) should further be encouraged to give substantial percentage of its production to local market.

He said that the price of gas should not necessarily be based on international template.

He said that this remained the only way the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) could be affordable which would consequently encourage a switch to gas by the rural dwellers.

According to him, I understand that government has commenced distribution of free cylinders to citizens in Abuja as part of the programme to boost LPG utilisation and to mark one year anniverssary of President Bola Tinubu.

“While, I like to commend the initiative, it may not go a long way if the price of LPG (cost of buying gas) on the streets remains high.

“As LPG retailers of many years of practice, we are the last link to the end users.

“Price is a major determinant for boosting LPG utilisation and if it is not addressed, the citizens will collect the cylinders, use it for sometime and abandon it if they cannot afford the cost of refilling the cylinders with liquid,” Olarinoye said.

The LPGAR chairman also said that as government was promoting cooking gas utilisation, there was need to also advocate for continuous safety campaigns in LPG handling.

“All government agencies, parastatals, federal and states that have business and interest in safety should collaborate with LPGAR for safety campaigns to reduce incidence of gas explosion.

“It is a major concern as usage of cooking gas is increasing on daily basis,” he said