Children’s Day: UBA Restates Commitment to Nurturing Young Leaders, Celebrates Over 200

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, joined the rest of the world to commemorate the 2024 Children’s Day, by hosting a fun-filled event at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, on Monday for the children.

UBA partnered with U-Ideals Limited to organise the event which provided the kids a platform to interact with other students while educating them on the importance of focusing on their studies to contribute their own quota to economic development.

Over 200 pupils from six schools across the city participated in the games, recreational activities and mentoring sessions at the event.

The participating schools included Foaz Nursery and Primary Academy, Mountaintop Nursery and Primary School, Al Mumin Private School, STC College, Pacelli School for the Blind, and Al Lateef Private School, among others.

Speaking ahead of the event, UBA’s Group Head, Retail Products and Sales, Prince Ayewoh, stated that since children are the leaders of tomorrow, UBA as an institution, takes the children and youth seriously.

“On Children’s Day, we recognise the importance of allowing children embrace their inner-self and God-given talents and potential, as experiences such as these are needed to shape their personal growth and lay the foundation for a fulfilling and meaningful life. It also emphasises the bank’s unwavering promise to securing the future of children by building a tomorrow that is truly bright.

Continuing, he said, “At UBA, we are committed to securing a bright future for children and this resonates with the essence of this special day, emphasising the need to create an environment that will nurture their potential while providing ample opportunities for fun and enjoyment”

On her part, Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, emphasised the value of allowing children explore, play and engage in imaginative, creative activities.

“By combining learning with enjoyable experiences, we can nurture well-rounded individuals who excel academically while developing a zest for life and discovery. This for us, remains the reason why we partner and sponsor activities such as this,” she stated.

She also explained that the event reflects UBA’s broader mission of uplifting lives and communities across Africa by establishing dynamic educational platforms for future generations of leaders.

Faith Abioye, a student from the Pacelli School for the Blind, expressed her delight at UBA’s passion and commitment to education as evidenced in their supports of events that promote learning, skill developments such as the UBA Foundation Read Africa project, the National Essay Competition and many other novel initiatives dedicated to boosting youth development across Africa.

“I am happy to be here today with my friends. We’ve done so many fun activities and received lots of gifts,” she said.

