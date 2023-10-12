Governor Otti to flag off Construction of Port Harcourt Road, Aba by Julius Berger

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti will on Thursday, October 12th, 2023 flag off the full reconstruction of the 6.8 km Portharcourt road,Aba.

Julius Berger, a reputable construction company which is to handle the project is already in Aba.

The Information and Culture Commissioner ,Prince Okey Kanu who made this disclosure while briefing journalists on the outcome of this week’s executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti, said the road has remained deplorable for many years, explained that what previous administrations could not do for many years has been achieved by Governor Alex Otti in just four months.

He pointed out that many roads in Aba including Umuimo, Udeagbala, Mcc and Old Express are ready for commissioning while the operation zero pot hole in Umuahia is progressing steadily even as demolition work on Ossah- Abia Tower expansion work has reached 80 percent.

The information Commissioner revealed that asphalt is to be laid along Uzuakoli road while Alayi- ,Ozuitem road has been earmarked for rehablitation.

Continuing he noted that Exco frowned at the level of street trading in major cities of the state with particular reference to Aba the commercial hub and said that Government will not allow the trend to continue as the committee incharge will henceforth ensure strict compliance.

He in addition disclosed that following the participation of Abia in the Abuja trade fair, Abia has been commissioned to supply combat boots to the Nigerian Police.

Contributing, the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities ,Engr. Ikechukwu Monday said that his ministry is working with EDDC to restore light to all government establishments that were previously disconnected from the national grid due to non payment of electricity bills, revealing that the effort has led to the reconnection of some government esblishments while private businesses will also benefit from the gesture to boost businesses in the state.

He disclosed that government is working out modalities for the powering of public schools and communities with renewable energy, adding that efforts are in top gear to get the Abia state House of Assembly sign into law the electricity law already assented to which grants states power to generate, transmit and distribute power.