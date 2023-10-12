Rotary Club of Jalingo partners govt for development.

Emmanuel Awari, Jalingo

President of the Jalingo Rotary Club Godfrey Wesley Tafida has saluted the resilience of Governor Agbu Kefas towards the development of the State.

The President, who was speaking in an interview with our reporter in Jalingo said the Rotary Club would always align itself with government programmes mostly those that are targeted to give a sense of belonging to rural dwellers.

He appreciated Governor Kefas for his pledge to provide school, clinic and other interventions in Manang Community of Yorro Local Government Area.

Tafida assured people of Manang that funds realized from the Rotary Club launching would be judiciously used to transform the area.

The President thanked some illustrious sons of the Manang Community who projected the area for government and partners to be aware of their plight.

He stated that Sagir Community of Kofai district in Kona Chiefdom and other rural areas would be accorded the needed attention.

Tafida is the 16th President of the Jalingo Rotary Club.