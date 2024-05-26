Couple Who Received Charm As Wedding Gift Finally Give Birth After Prayers At Zion

A Lagos-based businessman, Johnbosco Odoh, has shared the story of his difficulty in having a child after years of marriage following a strange gift of N2,000 and a charm in an envelope he and his wife received at their wedding.

A visibly excited Odoh who hails from Ikem Nkwo in Isi Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, said visits to different hospitals including St Raphael Hospital, Ijede, in search of a cure did not yield results and his doctors advised the couple to go for IVF as the possibility of him fathering a child naturally was zero. It was until his encounter with the Spiritual Director of Zion Prayer Movement, Evangelist Ebuka Obi, that God intervened in his situation.

During the ministration programme on May 19, 2023, the Evangelist located the couple at Zion ground, prophesied to them about the charm that caused their childlessness, prayed for them and told them God had set them free from the charm.

On May 19, 2024, exactly one year after the prayers, Odoh and his wife came back to Zion with their new baby, accompanied by a friend who knew of his travails all these years, Chief Afulukwe, as witness to share their testimony.